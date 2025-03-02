rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Oiran in Summer Kimono by Chōbunsai Eishi
Save
Edit Image
japanese illustration summervintage summerwomanvintageoiranvintage illustrationpublic domain ukiyoeukiyo-e
Matcha powder label template
Matcha powder label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView license
3/4 profile of woman wrapped in rich, red coat with vibrant white wisteria design with gray and beige ornamentation; pastel…
3/4 profile of woman wrapped in rich, red coat with vibrant white wisteria design with gray and beige ornamentation; pastel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636905/image-art-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese woman (1796) vintage painting by Hosoda Eishi. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Japanese woman (1796) vintage painting by Hosoda Eishi. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642911/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese woman (19th century) vintage painting by Hosoda Eishi. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute…
Japanese woman (19th century) vintage painting by Hosoda Eishi. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660767/image-art-vintage-handsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan with a Letter in Her Mouth by Chōbunsai Eishi
Courtesan with a Letter in Her Mouth by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9186378/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan with Fan and Koto
Courtesan with Fan and Koto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087215/courtesan-with-fan-and-kotoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prostitute Standing Beneath a Cherry Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Prostitute Standing Beneath a Cherry Tree. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638494/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Third Month by Chōbunsai Eishi
The Third Month by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932401/the-third-month-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Moonlight [left of the pair Beauties in Spring]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Moonlight [left of the pair Beauties in Spring]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638428/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
Otafuku by Hanabusa Itchō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932557/otafuku-hanabusa-itchoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rain [right of the pair Beauties in Spring]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Rain [right of the pair Beauties in Spring]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638467/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
River View in Snow
River View in Snow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7423941/river-view-snowFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beauty in a Boat on Sumida River by Chobunsai Eishi
Beauty in a Boat on Sumida River by Chobunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706259/beauty-boat-sumida-river-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670199/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Around the Clock in the Yoshiwara by Chōbunsai Eishi
Around the Clock in the Yoshiwara by Chōbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932542/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
A Courtesan Reading a Letter by Chôbunsai Eishi
A Courtesan Reading a Letter by Chôbunsai Eishi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944800/courtesan-reading-letter-chobunsai-eishiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669965/vintage-japanese-woman-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Courtesan in voluminous gray robes with a younger attendant on each side; all three are standing below part of a cherry tree…
Courtesan in voluminous gray robes with a younger attendant on each side; all three are standing below part of a cherry tree…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637322/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701499/japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
The Dance of the Chrysanthemum Boy by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Dance of the Chrysanthemum Boy by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931569/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese woman (1805) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Japanese woman (1805) vintage painting by Kitagawa Utamaro Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661041/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Standing Prostitute and Kamuro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Standing Prostitute and Kamuro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638579/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage hairstyles Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949242/vintage-hairstyles-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Japanese woman png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
Japanese woman png on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8156110/png-sticker-artView license
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese lifestyle, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461380/customizable-vintage-japanese-lifestyle-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Japanese woman in kimono (1710s) vintage painting by Kaigetsudō Doshu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
Japanese woman in kimono (1710s) vintage painting by Kaigetsudō Doshu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642510/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license