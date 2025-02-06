Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imageabstractotto langeabstract artwoodcutexpressionismline artwoodcut textureabstract linesFoxes by Otto LangeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2061 x 2759 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2061 x 2759 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418086/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseGirl with flowering cactus by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932026/girl-with-flowering-cactus-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418088/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932305/portrait-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417995/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseLandscape by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932058/landscape-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSurrealistic painting style illustration, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417989/surrealistic-painting-style-illustration-editable-design-element-setView licenseWoman in green by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932709/woman-green-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable distorted human design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598985/editable-distorted-human-design-element-setView licenseVision by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922992/vision-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867727/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Mocking of Christ by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932710/the-mocking-christ-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNocturnal scene by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932062/nocturnal-scene-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001511/kind-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseSummer by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922970/summer-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseArt picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14713260/art-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseDance by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932743/dance-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseBe kind Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817936/kind-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseEx Libris Johannes Franke by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932057/image-art-vintage-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770037/nature-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTwo dancers by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931983/two-dancers-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061776/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Scene after a Shower by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923049/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable distorted human design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15598960/editable-distorted-human-design-element-setView licenseNudes by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038682/nudes-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061855/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEx Libris E. Backhausen III by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12608488/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGroup in a storm by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038166/group-storm-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseThe flower market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615512/the-flower-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCanoness at the sewing table by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038296/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHappy girls are the prettiest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868626/happy-girls-are-the-prettiest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDance by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038149/dance-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseThe flower market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615482/the-flower-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancer with lifted skirt by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038668/dancer-with-lifted-skirt-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseRunning challenge Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571582/running-challenge-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Painter and Two Women (Der Maler und zwei Frauen) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037936/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGothic rock Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424430/gothic-rock-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTrench diggers by the Tiber by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038154/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license