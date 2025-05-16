Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagekate greenawayportrait1901clothinglittle womensketchpainting1846 1901Study of a Fully Dressed Little Girl by Kate GreenawayOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1044 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2272 x 2611 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Children with Staffs by Kate Greenawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931635/two-children-with-staffs-kate-greenawayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage woman chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611855/image-face-paper-personView licenseWomen's empowerment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage woman chromolithograph art, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16660196/vintage-woman-chromolithograph-art-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927175/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage woman chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611854/psd-face-paper-personView licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946896/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage women chromolithograph collage element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611851/image-face-paper-personView licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927168/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage women chromolithograph collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611849/psd-face-paper-personView licenseKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseVintage women chromolithograph art, vintage vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16644840/vector-paper-cartoon-faceView licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseWoman and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953444/woman-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage woman png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611853/png-face-paperView licenseTextbook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486238/textbook-poster-templateView licenseVintage women png chromolithograph art, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11611848/png-face-paperView licenseWomen's t-shirt mockup, editable fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493775/womens-t-shirt-mockup-editable-fashion-designView licenseValentine (1876) chromolithograph art by Kate Greenaway. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11493482/image-face-paper-plantFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563371/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseValentine by Kate Greenawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613732/valentine-kate-greenawayFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's black t-shirt mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609150/womens-black-t-shirt-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseValentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954108/valentineFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541479/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-apparelView licenseValentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7962497/valentineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseValentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086508/valentineFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseValentine by Kate Greenawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086445/valentine-kate-greenawayFree Image from public domain licenseCute little cats, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630576/cute-little-cats-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseValentine by Kate Greenawayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086431/valentine-kate-greenawayFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseValentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7960909/valentineFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseBagnigge Wells, London: two alluring, fashionably-dressed women, one plucking rosebuds. Mezzotint, 1780.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991110/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseValentine (1875–1880) chromolithograph by Kate Greenaway. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10543697/image-face-flower-frameFree Image from public domain license