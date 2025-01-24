rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Aquatic Plant and Deconstructed Raft
Save
Edit Image
silk gownfabric public domaintextilevintage treegilttapestryembroiderytie
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView license
Samurai-Class Woman’s Summer Formal Robe (goshodoki katabira)
Samurai-Class Woman’s Summer Formal Robe (goshodoki katabira)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800098/photo-image-art-pattern-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Chrysanthemum Blossom within Hexagon
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Chrysanthemum Blossom within Hexagon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932145/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932258/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Katabira (Summer Kimono) Fragment with Weeping Cherry Blossoms
Katabira (Summer Kimono) Fragment with Weeping Cherry Blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038225/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template
Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo, Pine, and Fan with Painted Scene
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo, Pine, and Fan with Painted Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299504/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-bamboo-pine-and-fan-with-painted-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254493/natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Water, Chinese Character, and Peony
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Water, Chinese Character, and Peony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299453/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-water-chinese-character-and-peonyFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254494/natural-beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Chinese Character
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Chinese Character
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9317989/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-pine-and-chinese-characterFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254497/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria and Fence
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria and Fence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299451/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-wisteria-and-fenceFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Camellias and Waterfall
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Camellias and Waterfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932260/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Christmas embroidery craft, editable design element set
Christmas embroidery craft, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13723974/christmas-embroidery-craft-editable-design-element-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chinese Character (Kanji), Cloud, Flowers, and Lozenge Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chinese Character (Kanji), Cloud, Flowers, and Lozenge Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299377/photo-image-paper-cloud-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254490/botanical-products-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Blossoming Plum Branch, Interlocking Circles (Shippo) and Treasures
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Blossoming Plum Branch, Interlocking Circles (Shippo) and Treasures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038236/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254488/botanical-products-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932141/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254491/natural-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Decorated Shells
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Decorated Shells
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319710/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-decorated-shellsFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text & design
Spring sale blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254495/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Paulownia Flower
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Paulownia Flower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299474/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-bamboo-and-paulownia-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
Spring sale Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254499/spring-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038230/image-flower-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Bamboo Fence, and Bush Clover
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Bamboo Fence, and Bush Clover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299443/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemums-bamboo-fence-and-bush-cloverFree Image from public domain license
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254487/botanical-products-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossoms, Noshi, Wisteria, Maple Leaves, Bamboo, (...?), and Water
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossoms, Noshi, Wisteria, Maple Leaves, Bamboo, (...?), and Water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932144/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
Year of Tiger Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923534/year-tiger-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine, Bamboo, and Plum
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine, Bamboo, and Plum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038237/image-background-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year party Instagram post template, editable text
Chinese new year party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924371/chinese-new-year-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poem
Woman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799883/photo-image-art-pattern-treesFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723258/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujido
Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujido
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799881/photo-image-art-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain license