Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagechristianwashing feetpublic domain religionchristfacepersonartvintagePlaque with Scene of Christ Washing the Feet of Peter by Pierre ReymondOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3043 x 3892 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBible study blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452343/bible-study-blog-banner-templateView licensePlaque with Scene of Christ Crowned with Thorns by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932337/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePraying blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14453320/praying-blog-banner-templateView licensePlaque with Scene of the Resurrection by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931804/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlaque with Scene of the Flagellation by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFind your peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14792164/find-your-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseTazza with Scene from the Book of Proverbs by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318955/tazza-with-scene-from-the-book-proverbs-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723541/believe-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePlatter with Scene of Abram Returning the Goods of the King of Sodom by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288346/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseCovered Cup with Scenes from the Story of Moses by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800600/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036935/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCalendar Plate for July (Harvesting) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288989/calendar-plate-for-july-harvesting-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045478/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTazza with Scene from the Book of Proverbs by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800478/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView licenseCalendar Plate for June (Mowing) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288986/calendar-plate-for-june-mowing-pierre-reymondFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622679/christianity-instagram-post-templateView licenseCalendar Plate for August (Sowing) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800482/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseCalendar Plate for November (Baking Bread) by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800625/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseEwer Stand with Scenes from the Book of Genesis by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801092/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14099347/together-pray-instagram-post-templateView licenseEwer Stand with Scenes from the Book of Genesis by Pierre Reymondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799940/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762759/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseAscension of Christ (c.1550) metalwork design in high resolution by Pierre Reymond.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728702/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseSpirituality & faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCasket with the Labors of Hercules (ca. 1540 (Renaissance)) by Pierre Reymond Limoges 1513 ca 1584https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150664/photo-image-face-wood-personFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630684/religion-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePentecost (c.1550) metalwork design in high resolution by Pierre Reymond, French, 1513–after 1584.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728776/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseJesus is risen poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486874/jesus-risen-poster-templateView licenseEwer stand, enamel on copper, French, XVIc cat. card dims diam. 16'. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653085/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560757/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTazza with cover depicting scenes of the life of Joseph (Genesis 43)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7468190/tazza-with-cover-depicting-scenes-the-life-joseph-genesis-43Free Image from public domain licenseLight & truth, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18125849/light-truth-editable-poster-templateView licenseThe plate is painted on both sides in grisaille, flesh tints and gilding on a black ground, above is a scorpion representing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7467729/image-border-angel-personFree Image from public domain licenseJesus saves poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050511/jesus-saves-poster-templateView licenseTazza with Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8553433/tazza-with-coverFree Image from public domain license