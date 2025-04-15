Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscapelandscape paintinghorse drawingcattle drawinghorsepaintingcowanimalWelsh Drovers by George BaxterOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 713 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3036 x 1803 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864977/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrougham Castle, Westmoreland by George Baxterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932345/brougham-castle-westmoreland-george-baxterFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic livestock poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11864994/organic-livestock-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStolzenfels on the Rhine by George Baxterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932355/stolzenfels-the-rhine-george-baxterFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseKoeien bij avond (c. 1848 - c. 1888) by Anton Mauvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791829/koeien-bij-avond-c-1848-1888-anton-mauveFree Image from public domain licenseMurder mystery book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333600/murder-mystery-book-cover-templateView licenseColts on a Norfolk Marsh by Peter Henry Emersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258506/colts-norfolk-marsh-peter-henry-emersonFree Image from public domain licenseCow farm animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234084/cow-farm-animal-illustrationView licenseA cow and two sheep in a field. Etching by J. Janson the elder, 17--.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13972082/cow-and-two-sheep-field-etching-janson-the-elder-17Free Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466506/cattle-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBegrafenis in de Campagna (1841 - 1857) by Johan Daniël Koelmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13789612/begrafenis-campagna-1841-1857-johan-daniel-koelmanFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992800/farm-animal-element-editable-design-setView licenseDrie koeien (1793) by Martin Ferdinand Quadal and Martin Ferdinand Quadalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13769582/drie-koeien-1793-martin-ferdinand-quadal-and-martin-ferdinand-quadalFree Image from public domain licenseCow Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875175/cow-facebook-cover-templateView licenseKoeien in een ondergelopen weiland (1831 - 1904) by Arnoud Schaepkenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765001/koeien-een-ondergelopen-weiland-1831-1904-arnoud-schaepkensFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196337/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseLovers' Seat, Hastings by George Baxterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932457/lovers-seat-hastings-george-baxterFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10476398/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseHilly Landscape with Shepherd, Drover and Cattle (1815 - 1839) by Pieter Gerardus van Oshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742460/image-horse-cow-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471760/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHerder en herderin met runderen en schapen bij een poel (1766 - 1815) by Jacob van Strijhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738777/image-dog-paper-horseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseA Herdess with Cows on a Country Road in the Rain (1848 - 1888) by Anton Mauvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744073/herdess-with-cows-country-road-the-rain-1848-1888-anton-mauveFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10473111/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseTwo Old Horses Standing in a Fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552895/two-old-horses-standing-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor deer in forest, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10249353/watercolor-deer-forest-editable-remix-designView licenseWater Mill on the Wye by George Baxterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932460/water-mill-the-wye-george-baxterFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874984/farming-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseKoeien bij een plas (1844 - 1910) by Willem Marishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743388/koeien-bij-een-plas-1844-1910-willem-marisFree Image from public domain licenseCattle domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661550/cattle-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA horse baulks at or trips over a herd of pigs, unseating its rider who lands on a pig. Coloured lithograph by A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015692/image-dog-horse-cowFree Image from public domain licenseFarm cow, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715927/farm-cow-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseVerona by George Baxterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932318/verona-george-baxterFree Image from public domain licenseCattle running domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661542/cattle-running-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRustende ossen (1862) by Jan Bedijs Tomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788961/rustende-ossen-1862-jan-bedijs-tomFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037537/cattle-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEvening at Resthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12554727/evening-restFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCows and sheep by an upland stream with a goat standing in the water. Chromolithograph after T. S. Cooper.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957743/image-horse-cow-artFree Image from public domain license