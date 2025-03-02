Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagenight ukiyoeutagawa kunisadavintageukiyo egenjitraditional japanese artworkjapanesejapanese artNight Visage of the Flower Genji by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 582 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3552 x 1724 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMurasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932656/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresent-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMurasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashionable Genji at Suma by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931823/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors in the Roles of Shimada Shigesaburō, Kugyō ama jitsuwa Takao and Sakingo Yorikane under Cherry Blossoms by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMatcha powder label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777701/matcha-powder-label-templateView licenseView of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952321/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNo. 37, from the series "That Purple Image in Magic Lantern Shows (Sono sugata yukari no utsushie)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956978/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseYellow by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931952/yellow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licenseReturning Sails from Yabase by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932439/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrince Genji and a girl by a garden pond at night, standing next to a flare burning on a stand. 