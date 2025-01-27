rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Standard Bearer with Arms of Chaspar Ullrich
Save
Edit Image
stained glass windowcatholicismvintage illustration public domainstained windowscartoonfacepatternperson
Rose stained glass, editable design element set
Rose stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417968/rose-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
Adoration of the Magi
Adoration of the Magi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038119/adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain license
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418791/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
The Adoration of the Magi by Franz Fallenter
The Adoration of the Magi by Franz Fallenter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933064/the-adoration-the-magi-franz-fallenterFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView license
Banquet Scene of Members of the Law Court by Niklaus Wirt
Banquet Scene of Members of the Law Court by Niklaus Wirt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038544/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417974/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
Christ in the House of Mary and Martha by Michael Müller II
Christ in the House of Mary and Martha by Michael Müller II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038742/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379915/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
The Crucifixion with Heraldic Shields
The Crucifixion with Heraldic Shields
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038377/the-crucifixion-with-heraldic-shieldsFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379917/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Heraldic Panel: Arms of the Brothers Caspar and Hans Laser
Heraldic Panel: Arms of the Brothers Caspar and Hans Laser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037965/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379920/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Beheading of St. John the Baptist with the Arms of Schilliboum and Büoller
Beheading of St. John the Baptist with the Arms of Schilliboum and Büoller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038329/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379919/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Standard Bearer with the Arms of Toggenburg
Standard Bearer with the Arms of Toggenburg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037948/standard-bearer-with-the-arms-toggenburgFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379918/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Welcome Panel of Mayer and Meyer
Welcome Panel of Mayer and Meyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038176/welcome-panel-mayer-and-meyerFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379914/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Heraldic Panel: Arms of Ritter and the Judgment of Solomon
Heraldic Panel: Arms of Ritter and the Judgment of Solomon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379912/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
The Baptism of Christ by Franz Fallenter
The Baptism of Christ by Franz Fallenter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922542/the-baptism-christ-franz-fallenterFree Image from public domain license
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418703/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
A Farmer with His Wife and Their Four Daughters
A Farmer with His Wife and Their Four Daughters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932458/farmer-with-his-wife-and-their-four-daughtersFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379916/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Heraldic Panel: Arms of Balthasar and Sagesser
Heraldic Panel: Arms of Balthasar and Sagesser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037961/heraldic-panel-arms-balthasar-and-sagesserFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379911/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Arms of the Town of Schaffhausen
Arms of the Town of Schaffhausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932450/arms-the-town-schaffhausenFree Image from public domain license
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
Flower stain glass art, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379922/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Tracery Light Angel with Arms of Anne of Brittany and The Annunciation
Tracery Light Angel with Arms of Anne of Brittany and The Annunciation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038105/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template
Christmas eve mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829188/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
Heraldic Panel: Arms of the Abbey of St. Blasien
Heraldic Panel: Arms of the Abbey of St. Blasien
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933073/heraldic-panel-arms-the-abbey-st-blasienFree Image from public domain license
Baptism poster template, editable text and design
Baptism poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506241/baptism-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Heraldic Panel: Arms of Schumacher and Petermann
Heraldic Panel: Arms of Schumacher and Petermann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931864/heraldic-panel-arms-schumacher-and-petermannFree Image from public domain license
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
Editable Alphonse Mucha wedding illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15182400/editable-alphonse-mucha-wedding-illustration-design-element-setView license
François of Lorraine, duc de Guise and his Son
François of Lorraine, duc de Guise and his Son
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933100/francois-lorraine-duc-guise-and-his-sonFree Image from public domain license
Church service poster template, editable text and design
Church service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507261/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Heraldic Panel: Arms of Flechenstein and Meyer
Heraldic Panel: Arms of Flechenstein and Meyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931871/heraldic-panel-arms-flechenstein-and-meyerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable text
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506995/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Virgin
The Virgin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266186/the-virginFree Image from public domain license