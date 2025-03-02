Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagetoyohara kunichikafish man vintagejapanese fishjapanfish japanese artpublic domain paintings artwork1835 1900architectureZeze Castle: Returning Sails at Yabase by Toyohara KunichikaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 821 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1709 x 2497 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1709 x 2497 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseThe Mouth of the Aji River in Osaka by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931280/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseMongaku Shōnin by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321961/mongaku-shonin-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Shikan IV as Samisen Komakichi by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931208/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606316/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseAsakusa River, Distant View of Kinryūzan by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931468/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSumo wrestling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966994/sumo-wrestling-instagram-post-templateView licenseReturning Sails at Yabase by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931986/returning-sails-yabase-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Japanese traditional dance performance, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716701/editable-japanese-traditional-dance-performance-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseKawarazaki Gonnosuke as Takechi Mitsuhide and Ichikawa Sadanji as Mashiba Hisayoshi (1871) print in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639266/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food doodle element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996530/japanese-food-doodle-element-editable-design-setView licenseIchikawa Udanji as the Spirit of Sogo's Wife Carrying Off Yamazumi Goheita Played by Ichimura Kagorō by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932072/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKatō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933040/kato-kiyomasa-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255724/japan-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Shijō Ryūsei (1901) print in high resolution by Toyohara Kunichika. Original from the Los Angeles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639215/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255723/japan-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseKezori Kyūemon (1898) print in high resolution by Toyohara Kunichika. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639230/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food doodle element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996253/japanese-food-doodle-element-editable-design-setView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932532/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255722/japan-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseTea Ceremony by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931992/tea-ceremony-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food doodle element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997654/japanese-food-doodle-element-editable-design-setView licenseSpring Rain by the Ōkawa River Bridge: The Ferry near the Stables by Kobayashi Kiyochikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931801/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseAlbum of Thirty-Two Triptychs of Polychrome Woodblock Prints by Various Artists (1883-1886) print in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639908/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese travel agency Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499806/japanese-travel-agency-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKogiku in Saruwaka-Cho (1878) print in high resolution by Toyohara Kunichika.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649498/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSushi time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543486/sushi-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Coast in Tsushima Province by Utagawa Hiroshige IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931989/image-art-sky-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseImaginary portrait, Shuihuzhuan of Stage: Tōryūdai (Mitate Suikoden Tōrōdai) - Actor, Ichikawa Danjūrō plays as Sanjō (1875)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639926/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112567/japan-festival-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseEight Views of Ōmi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932805/eight-views-omi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113426/japan-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTraditional ukyio-e portrait illustration wall art print and poster design remix from original artwork.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2271103/premium-illustration-image-kunichika-japan-retro-kabukiView license