rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Expectant Heroine (Vasasajja), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Save
Edit Image
ragamalavintage adultasian decorationvintage stamps public domainfacepatternpersonart
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
Flower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elements
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView license
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Forlorn Heroine (Proshitapriyatama), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Forlorn Heroine (Proshitapriyatama), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038282/image-cat-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Displeased Heroine (Kalahantarita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Displeased Heroine (Kalahantarita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931794/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Anxious Heroine (Utkanthita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Anxious Heroine (Utkanthita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932411/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
Japanese women sitting png sticker, open envelope collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207058/japanese-women-sitting-png-sticker-open-envelope-collage-art-editable-designView license
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Funeral blog banner template
Funeral blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Travel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713689/travel-lady-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Varadi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Varadi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932906/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Travel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Travel lady png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703662/travel-lady-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) Manuscript
Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931813/ragamala-garland-melodies-manuscriptFree Image from public domain license
Asian woman, small business 3d remix, editable design
Asian woman, small business 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203891/asian-woman-small-business-remix-editable-designView license
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Business idea, grid color, 3d remix, editable design
Business idea, grid color, 3d remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205943/business-idea-grid-color-remix-editable-designView license
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932773/image-face-border-plantFree Image from public domain license
Cancer Instagram post template, editable text
Cancer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11946168/cancer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037937/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable design
Japanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214239/japanese-women-background-vintage-envelope-collage-editable-designView license
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038661/image-clouds-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable design
Japanese women background, vintage envelope collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9214264/japanese-women-background-vintage-envelope-collage-editable-designView license
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ragini Bhairavi, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
Ragini Bhairavi, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019767/ragini-bhairavi-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain license
Gustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
Gustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062371/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView license
Desakhya Ragini, Third Wife of Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Desakhya Ragini, Third Wife of Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932771/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage element
Aesthetic vintage lady in mirror collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548525/aesthetic-vintage-lady-mirror-collage-elementView license
The Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika)
The Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932238/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062250/png-adele-bloch-bauer-art-babyView license
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932285/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Retro stamp collage elements, editable element set
Retro stamp collage elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16496140/retro-stamp-collage-elements-editable-element-setView license
Ragini Bangali, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
Ragini Bangali, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011677/ragini-bangali-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain license