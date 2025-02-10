Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagestained glassheraldicstain glassheraldic panelfacepatternpersonartHeraldic PanelOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 692 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3320 x 5760 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower stained glass design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239521/flower-stained-glass-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseHeraldic Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038695/heraldic-panelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379918/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseHeraldic Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932996/heraldic-panelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower stain glass art, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379919/flower-stain-glass-art-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseHeraldic Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932692/heraldic-panelFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseHeraldic Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038332/heraldic-panelFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418791/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Muller and Anna Vetterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932357/heraldic-panel-arms-muller-and-anna-vetterFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715003/oyster-friday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Ritter and the Judgment of Solomonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932466/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePansy floral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418599/pansy-floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseHeraldic Panel: Scenes from the Parable of the Prodigal Son by Hans Jeglihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932347/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass art elements Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14464420/floral-stained-glass-art-elements-pinterest-bannerView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of the Brothers Caspar and Hans Laserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037965/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Art Nouveau background, editable church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695204/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Schumacher and Petermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931864/heraldic-panel-arms-schumacher-and-petermannFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass art elements Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14463792/floral-stained-glass-art-elements-pinterest-bannerView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Lucernehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931642/heraldic-panel-arms-lucerneFree Image from public domain licenseGold church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696150/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Balthasar and Sagesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037961/heraldic-panel-arms-balthasar-and-sagesserFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417973/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of Flechenstein and Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931871/heraldic-panel-arms-flechenstein-and-meyerFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715016/oyster-friday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHeraldic Panel: Arms of the Abbey of St. Blasienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933073/heraldic-panel-arms-the-abbey-st-blasienFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic church's stained glass background, editable Art Nouveau design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626838/png-art-nouveau-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Crucifixion with Heraldic Shieldshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038377/the-crucifixion-with-heraldic-shieldsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic gold background, editable Art Nouveau church's stained glass design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696140/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-artworkView licenseArms of the Town of Schaffhausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932450/arms-the-town-schaffhausenFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417974/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseWelcome Panel of Mayer and Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038176/welcome-panel-mayer-and-meyerFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500508/oyster-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStandard Bearer with Arms of Chaspar Ullrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932346/standard-bearer-with-arms-chaspar-ullrichFree Image from public domain licenseFloral stained glass, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418703/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView licenseThe Adoration of the Magi by Franz Fallenterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933064/the-adoration-the-magi-franz-fallenterFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685965/teamwork-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Baptism of Christ by Franz Fallenterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922542/the-baptism-christ-franz-fallenterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable family meal, food business remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12716787/editable-family-meal-food-business-remixView licenseRoundel: Arms of the Old Canton of Zurichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037954/roundel-arms-the-old-canton-zurichFree Image from public domain license