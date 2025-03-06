Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefish patternpublic domain paintings artworkpuranas paintingpatternpersonfishartwatercolourThe Presentation of the Fish to Sambara, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 835 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3876 x 2698 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor seafood design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243224/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView licenseHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's sticker, F Champenois Daydream, famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668876/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor seafood design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15243348/editable-watercolor-seafood-design-element-setView licenseKrishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licensesave our seas poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18266645/save-our-seas-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseKamsa Receiving His Minister, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932166/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseOcean adventure poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476684/ocean-adventure-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseOcean adventure Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476715/ocean-adventure-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563203/fresh-seafood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOcean adventure blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476774/ocean-adventure-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseScenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseKrishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944424/fresh-seafood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRukmini Seeks Krishna's Permission to Visit her Brother Rukma, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020015/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseFishing tournament poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559917/fishing-tournament-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe March Against Jarasandha, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932175/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMarine life poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614720/marine-life-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924024/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFishing camp Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597284/fishing-camp-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBrahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932067/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseBird documentary poster template, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Conversing, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018020/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseCarpet mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10144523/carpet-mockup-editable-designView licensePradyumna Enters the Palace of the Demon Sambar and Challenges him to Battle, page from a copy of the Bhagavata Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010973/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld ocean day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12476844/world-ocean-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScenes From Krishna's Life, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932291/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOcean adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12054380/ocean-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Kills The Tornado Demon Trinavarta, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932510/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBear fishing png element, watercolor animal, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12720946/bear-fishing-png-element-watercolor-animal-editable-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license