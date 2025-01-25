rawpixel
Cushion Cover (Kaoshi) with Flowers and Bats
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Cushion Cover
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Badge (Buzi) of the Third Civil Rank with Peacock
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Textile Length
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Palampore
Home poster template, editable text and design
Textile Panel with Neo-classical Design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Cover
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
Canopy or Cover
Vintage blog banner template, editable text
Textile Fragment with Design of Rosettes in Ogival Framework
Vintage Instagram story template, editable text
Kosodo (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossum Branch
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
Apparel from a Dalmatic
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Canopy or Cover. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Curtain or Hanging (Suzani)
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Textile Length
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Coverlet
Home Instagram post template, editable text
Elegant floral embroidered textile
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhats
Botanical products Instagram story template, editable social media design
Child's Quilt, 'Zigzag' or 'Streak of Lightning'
Botanical products Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Textile Length
Botanical products blog banner template, editable text & design
Vintage floral textile pattern
Natural beauty blog banner template, editable text & design
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
