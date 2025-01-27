Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigewaterlotus japannauticalpoollotuslotus utagawashinobazuLotus Pond at Shinobazu in Ueno by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 762 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3154 x 2002 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3154 x 2002 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable woman on holiday, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7704405/editable-woman-holiday-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseMiya by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931420/miya-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseSixth Month, Visit to View Fuji, Teppozu by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931478/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseComplete View of Eitai Bridge among the Eastern Capital's Famous Views by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931835/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseThe Ōi River between Suruga and Tōtōmi Provinces by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932256/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498199/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSummer: Moon at Ryōgoku Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931975/image-person-moon-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207837/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDividing Pool at Mitsumata by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932248/dividing-pool-mitsumata-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9198221/flowers-editable-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePort of Kuwana: The Shichiri Ferry by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931294/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseYacht club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798342/yacht-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseEight Views of Ōmi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932805/eight-views-omi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062838/travel-japan-poster-templateView licenseThe Kumano Shrine and the Pond of the Twelve Shrines at Tsunohazu in Yotsuya by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931840/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body moisturizer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12976978/floral-body-moisturizer-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Ōnoshi Restaurant by Yanagibashi in the Ryōgoku District by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931653/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant Japanese art, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725578/vibrant-japanese-art-editable-remix-setView licenseSpring View of the New Embankment at Shinobazu by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931281/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage nature mobile wallpaper, bird perching on a bamboo branch, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243911/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseAsakusa River, Distant View of Kinryūzan by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931468/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant Japanese art, editable remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728233/vibrant-japanese-art-editable-remix-setView licenseThe Mouth of the Aji River in Osaka by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931280/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Ryokan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13195434/japanese-ryokan-poster-templateView licenseReturning Sails at Yabase by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931986/returning-sails-yabase-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseTravel with us poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566040/travel-with-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUraga in Sagami Province by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931392/uraga-sagami-province-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView licensePicture of the Steam Engine Railway in Yatsuyama, Tokyo by Utagawa Hiroshige IIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931699/image-steam-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEight Views of Ōmi by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931221/eight-views-omi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseSurfing club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798374/surfing-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Tsushima Festival, Owari Province (Owari Tsushima sairei), from the series “One Hundred Famous Views in the Various…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951073/image-person-sky-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571813/summer-poster-templateView licenseYodo River by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931505/yodo-river-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseVacation packages Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764291/vacation-packages-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShinagawa: Departure of a Daimyō by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931336/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license