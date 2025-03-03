Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagenarakasurafrescosoutheast asian decorative paintingfacepatternpersonartwatercolourScenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 830 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2592 x 1793 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHapppy Songkran Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460243/happpy-songkran-instagram-post-templateView licenseHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSongkran festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460284/songkran-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover the taste of asia blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437872/discover-the-taste-asia-blog-banner-templateView licenseKrishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseRed envelope Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116233/red-envelope-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEasy quiche recipes blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437900/easy-quiche-recipes-blog-banner-templateView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516730/teamwork-instagram-post-templateView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHapppy Songkran poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140397/happpy-songkran-poster-templateView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseKrishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseKamsa Receiving His Minister, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932166/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseScene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924024/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseKrishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseKrishna Kills the Crane Demon, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932162/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy May day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516714/happy-may-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Presentation of the Fish to Sambara, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932367/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year special Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117491/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView licenseBrahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932067/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140387/visit-thailand-poster-templateView licenseDurga Being Worshipped by Two Devoteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494989/visit-thailand-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Goddess, Kali, and the Seven Mothers in Battle (recto), Goddess Fights a Titan and Text (verso), Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018106/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Thailand Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14494991/visit-thailand-facebook-story-templateView licenseKrishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseCareer options Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931989/career-options-facebook-post-templateView licenseSudama Offers a Garland to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038067/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license