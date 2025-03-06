rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bed cover by Charles Francis Annesley Voysey, G P and J Baker Ltd and Liberty Co
Save
Edit Image
voyseytapestrylibertycharles voyseyfabric patterntextilepillowpattern
Floral tapestry mockup, editable design
Floral tapestry mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8621041/floral-tapestry-mockup-editable-designView license
Halcyon by G P and J Baker Ltd and Charles Francis Annesley Voysey
Halcyon by G P and J Baker Ltd and Charles Francis Annesley Voysey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038330/image-wallpaper-background-textureFree Image from public domain license
Floral tapestry mockup element, customizable design
Floral tapestry mockup element, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8636957/floral-tapestry-mockup-element-customizable-designView license
Quilt
Quilt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018178/quiltFree Image from public domain license
Cushion cover mockup, striped pattern design
Cushion cover mockup, striped pattern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7504967/cushion-cover-mockup-striped-pattern-designView license
Sideboard from Hurtmore, Surrey by Charles Francis Annesley Voysey, Frederig Christen Nielsen, Thomas Elsley and Company…
Sideboard from Hurtmore, Surrey by Charles Francis Annesley Voysey, Frederig Christen Nielsen, Thomas Elsley and Company…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297311/photo-image-wood-furniture-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent background
Washi tape png mockup element, floral pattern transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239957/washi-tape-png-mockup-element-floral-pattern-transparent-backgroundView license
Textile Fragment
Textile Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8351038/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Cushion cover mockup, vintage wildlife pattern, editable design
Cushion cover mockup, vintage wildlife pattern, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822790/cushion-cover-mockup-vintage-wildlife-pattern-editable-designView license
Fragment of a Sleeve
Fragment of a Sleeve
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8357826/fragment-sleeveFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237520/png-botanical-customizable-cut-outView license
Fragment from a Coptic Hanging
Fragment from a Coptic Hanging
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823271/fragment-from-coptic-hangingFree Image from public domain license
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView license
Textile
Textile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846079/textileFree Image from public domain license
Cushion pillow case editable mockup element
Cushion pillow case editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721646/cushion-pillow-case-editable-mockup-elementView license
Gordijn (1880 - 1949) by Theo Nieuwenhuis and W G J Ramaer and Co
Gordijn (1880 - 1949) by Theo Nieuwenhuis and W G J Ramaer and Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731914/gordijn-1880-1949-theo-nieuwenhuis-and-ramaer-andFree Image from public domain license
Cushion case mockup, editable home decoration design
Cushion case mockup, editable home decoration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10933060/cushion-case-mockup-editable-home-decoration-designView license
Gordijn (1880 - 1949) by Theo Nieuwenhuis and W G J Ramaer and Co
Gordijn (1880 - 1949) by Theo Nieuwenhuis and W G J Ramaer and Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13732158/gordijn-1880-1949-theo-nieuwenhuis-and-ramaer-andFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion pillow mockup
Editable cushion pillow mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807548/editable-cushion-pillow-mockupView license
Stalen bespanning- en gordijnstof naar ontwerp van Theo Nieuwenhuis in passe-partout (c. 1910) by Theo Nieuwenhuis and W G J…
Stalen bespanning- en gordijnstof naar ontwerp van Theo Nieuwenhuis in passe-partout (c. 1910) by Theo Nieuwenhuis and W G J…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749315/image-background-paper-bookFree Image from public domain license
Paper flatlay mockup png element, editable floral stationery design
Paper flatlay mockup png element, editable floral stationery design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9625716/paper-flatlay-mockup-png-element-editable-floral-stationery-designView license
Hanging Fragment with Bird and Basket
Hanging Fragment with Bird and Basket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8358406/hanging-fragment-with-bird-and-basketFree Image from public domain license
Old paper editable mockup
Old paper editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830658/old-paper-editable-mockupView license
Stalen bespanningsstof naar ontwerp van Theo Nieuwenhuis in passe-partout (c. 1909 - c. 1924) by Theo Nieuwenhuis and W G J…
Stalen bespanningsstof naar ontwerp van Theo Nieuwenhuis in passe-partout (c. 1909 - c. 1924) by Theo Nieuwenhuis and W G J…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749322/image-paper-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion covers mockup
Editable cushion covers mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9044587/editable-cushion-covers-mockupView license
Fragment with twill-woven inscription (10th century (Medieval)) by Islamic and Egyptian
Fragment with twill-woven inscription (10th century (Medieval)) by Islamic and Egyptian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10154214/image-texture-plant-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Washi tape png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.
Washi tape png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background, Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239015/png-customizable-cut-out-design-elementView license
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038759/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain license
Tapestry banner mockup, editable design
Tapestry banner mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12909937/tapestry-banner-mockup-editable-designView license
Face of Half a Double Saddlebag (Khorjin)
Face of Half a Double Saddlebag (Khorjin)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8022235/face-half-double-saddlebag-khorjinFree Image from public domain license
Cushion pillow cover mockup, editable interior design
Cushion pillow cover mockup, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645279/cushion-pillow-cover-mockup-editable-interior-designView license
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932903/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038760/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain license
Cushion cover mockup, editable sofa product design
Cushion cover mockup, editable sofa product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9179017/cushion-cover-mockup-editable-sofa-product-designView license
Textile Length
Textile Length
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923077/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
Coverlet (c. 1938) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079445/coverlet-c-1938-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Cushion pillow cover mockup, editable interior design
Cushion pillow cover mockup, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8645651/cushion-pillow-cover-mockup-editable-interior-designView license
Cray by William Morris (Designer)
Cray by William Morris (Designer)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003537/cray-william-morris-designerFree Image from public domain license