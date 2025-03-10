Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagelacecostumefabricfabric patterntapestry artsilk fabricvintage phototextile patternCoverOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6144 x 4096 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6144 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseChair Runner (Kaobei)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922624/chair-runner-kaobeiFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dead King Syphax Carried from the Battlefield by Giulio Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038401/image-background-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRank Badge (Hyungbae) of the Upper Military Rank with Two Tigershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931707/image-cat-tigers-artFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254493/natural-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTextile Fragment with Design of Rosettes in Ogival Frameworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037955/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254494/natural-beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseApparel from a Dalmatichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922563/apparel-from-dalmaticFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254497/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBalustrade Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038684/balustrade-coverFree Image from public domain licenseFloral fragrance Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169809/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView licenseSampler (Dechado) by Catarinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323288/sampler-dechado-catarinaFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTextilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037785/textileFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRank Badge (Hyungbae) of Civil Official with Two Cranes amidst Cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932932/image-clouds-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCoverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932895/coverFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254490/botanical-products-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoman's Petticoathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932212/womans-petticoatFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254488/botanical-products-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBuddhist Priest's Mantle (jiasha) Theatrical Costumehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932643/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNatural beauty blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254491/natural-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseEcclesiastical Ensemble (Chasuble, Stole, and Maniple)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306841/ecclesiastical-ensemble-chasuble-stole-and-manipleFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254495/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseTextile Lengthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932837/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254499/spring-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseCushion Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933114/cushion-coverFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePoncho with Musicians (Poncho con músicos) by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038773/image-white-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254487/botanical-products-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSection of a Velvet Floor Covering (çatma Nihale)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932214/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCushion Cover (Kaoshi) with Flowers and Batshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932368/cushion-cover-kaoshi-with-flowers-and-batsFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAltarpiece by Jacob Corneliusz von Oostsanan active Amsterdamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038468/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseChinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924416/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCoverlethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038789/coverletFree Image from public domain license