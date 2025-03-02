Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic art domain snakekunisadautagawa kunisadajapanese artworkukiyo homejapanese woodblockjapanese artjapanese woodblock printsHour of the Snake by Utagawa KunisadaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 866 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2975 x 2147 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToneri Umeōmaru and Toneri Sakuramaru from the play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931233/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Restaurant Mankyū: Actor Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931425/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseGeisha Ohisa and Umekichi from Ōiso as Lion Dancers by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932151/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNight Visage of the Flower Genji by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932334/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseActors in the Roles of Toriyama Shūsaku and Uba Akishino by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932655/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseActors in the Roles of Yoshida no Matsuwaka, Ōtomo Hitachinosuke, and Yakko Kajihira by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932948/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseThe Uota Restaurant: (Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as) Tarōzaemon by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932814/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseScene from the Play Meiboku Sendai Hagi: The Prince Watching Tea Preparation by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001503/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseYellow by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931952/yellow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView licensePortrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō VII in the Role of Yoemon by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787433/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Kawarazaki Gonjurō (Danjurō IX) in a Shibaraku role by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932075/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license'Hyaku' Brigade, Second Squad; Hatchō Moat; Actor Ichikawa Danzō VI as Yajirobei by Utagawa Hiroshige II, Utagawa Kunisada…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931773/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseMurasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932656/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUkiyoe art exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710197/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō V as the Wrestler Onigatake by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseKanagawa by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923716/kanagawa-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288294/butterfly-instagram-story-templateView licenseKyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931363/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView licenseHatsuhana at Hakone by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932737/hatsuhana-hakone-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView licenseAct IX: Oishi Disguises Yuranosuke as a Komusō (Flute-Playing Monk); Oishi Attacks Honzō for Having Brought about Enya's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932679/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license