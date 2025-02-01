rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Landscape with Armed Men by Salvator Rosa
Save
Edit Image
salvator rosapublic domain vintage nativelandscapepersonartmanvintagepublic domain
History course poster template, editable text and design
History course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767012/history-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Landscape with Armed Men by Salvator Rosa
Landscape with Armed Men by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038414/landscape-with-armed-men-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10629605/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saint Humphrey (Onuphrius). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Saint Humphrey (Onuphrius). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651144/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
Ceres and Phytalus by Salvator Rosa
Ceres and Phytalus by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284376/ceres-and-phytalus-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
History course Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9618552/history-courseView license
Diogenes and the Cup by Salvator Rosa
Diogenes and the Cup by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287427/diogenes-and-the-cup-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram story template, editable text
History course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767014/history-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
three figures; man standing with back to viewer; turban with feather on head; woman standing to right of man and partially…
three figures; man standing with back to viewer; turban with feather on head; woman standing to right of man and partially…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465746/image-art-man-featherFree Image from public domain license
History course blog banner template, editable text
History course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767010/history-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Diogenes and Alexander by Salvator Rosa
Diogenes and Alexander by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9288131/diogenes-and-alexander-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
Costume shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076447/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Genius of Salvator Rosa by Salvator Rosa
The Genius of Salvator Rosa by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287434/the-genius-salvator-rosa-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
Figurine: Standing Warror with Shield by Salvator Rosa
Figurine: Standing Warror with Shield by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291234/figurine-standing-warror-with-shield-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
Art & History class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980546/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
three men around a table; man at left facing viewer, wearing armor and helmet; man at center facing away from viewer also in…
three men around a table; man at left facing viewer, wearing armor and helmet; man at center facing away from viewer also in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465615/image-person-sword-artFree Image from public domain license
Human rights Instagram post template, editable text
Human rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978857/human-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci in the Arms of Francois I by Francois Guillaume Menageot
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci in the Arms of Francois I by Francois Guillaume Menageot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923681/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Native pride Instagram post template, editable text
Native pride Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843098/native-pride-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of Turbaned Man by After Salvator Rosa
Head of Turbaned Man by After Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284448/head-turbaned-man-after-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage people hanging out in a park illustration editable design, community remix
Vintage people hanging out in a park illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327900/png-children-customizable-design-resourceView license
Moses Striking the Rock by Giovacchino Assereto
Moses Striking the Rock by Giovacchino Assereto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931868/moses-striking-the-rock-giovacchino-asseretoFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine poster template, editable text and design
Art & culture magazine poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488390/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Bacchanal by Sebastiano Ricci
A Bacchanal by Sebastiano Ricci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932040/bacchanal-sebastiano-ricciFree Image from public domain license
History course Instagram post template, editable text
History course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552365/history-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Figurine: A Man Hauling a Net by Salvator Rosa
Figurine: A Man Hauling a Net by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9291252/figurine-man-hauling-net-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
South Africa poster template, editable text and design
South Africa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12488359/south-africa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Albert, Companion of Saint William by Salvator Rosa
Albert, Companion of Saint William by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284405/albert-companion-saint-william-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602562/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Glaucus and Scylla by Salvator Rosa
Glaucus and Scylla by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284391/glaucus-and-scylla-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Indigenous peoples' day Instagram post template
Indigenous peoples' day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641173/indigenous-peoples-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Jason and the Dragon by Salvator Rosa
Jason and the Dragon by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284389/jason-and-the-dragon-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Native American day Instagram post template
Native American day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641156/native-american-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Apollo and the Cumaean Sibyl by Salvator Rosa
Apollo and the Cumaean Sibyl by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9284397/apollo-and-the-cumaean-sibyl-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Desert getaway poster template, editable text & design
Desert getaway poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710840/desert-getaway-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Plato and His Disciples by Salvator Rosa
Plato and His Disciples by Salvator Rosa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287439/plato-and-his-disciples-salvator-rosaFree Image from public domain license
Ancient sculpture surreal remix, editable design
Ancient sculpture surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664949/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Two Men Seen Three- Quarter Length
Two Men Seen Three- Quarter Length
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8226994/two-men-seen-three-quarter-lengthFree Image from public domain license