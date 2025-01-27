rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Act XI: Moronao is Dragged from Hiding and Identified by Yuranosuke, then Killed; Moronao's Retainers Being Pursued by…
Save
Edit Image
winterutagawa kunisadajapanese winterutagawa toyokunijapanese public domainsnowsnow paint public domainjapanese bride
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act III: Enya Held from Attacking Moronao by Honzō; Kampei Sending Bannai Outside of the Castle to Receive Honzō's Gifts…
Act III: Enya Held from Attacking Moronao by Honzō; Kampei Sending Bannai Outside of the Castle to Receive Honzō's Gifts…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932944/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
Japanese garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11867738/japanese-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Act XI, End: The Rōnin Paying Homage to the Tomb of Enya at the Temple Sengakuji, Having Brought the Head of Moronao as an…
Act XI, End: The Rōnin Paying Homage to the Tomb of Enya at the Temple Sengakuji, Having Brought the Head of Moronao as an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932413/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Famous Places in the Eastern Capital: The Year-end Fair at Asakusa (1854), vintage Japanese woman illustration by Utagawa…
Famous Places in the Eastern Capital: The Year-end Fair at Asakusa (1854), vintage Japanese woman illustration by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12229805/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival poster template
Winter snow festival poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027245/winter-snow-festival-poster-templateView license
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932656/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hello winter wish poster template, editable text and design
Hello winter wish poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597082/hello-winter-wish-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kakuta Brigade, Extra (Bangai), Sekiya no sato: Actor Kawarazaki Gonjūrō I as Shirafuji by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa…
Kakuta Brigade, Extra (Bangai), Sekiya no sato: Actor Kawarazaki Gonjūrō I as Shirafuji by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299224/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
Santa Claus, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721749/santa-claus-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Act IX: Oishi Disguises Yuranosuke as a Komusō (Flute-Playing Monk); Oishi Attacks Honzō for Having Brought about Enya's…
Act IX: Oishi Disguises Yuranosuke as a Komusō (Flute-Playing Monk); Oishi Attacks Honzō for Having Brought about Enya's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932679/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival blog banner template
Winter snow festival blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027244/winter-snow-festival-blog-banner-templateView license
Act VII: Yuranosuke, Feigning Disinterest on the Anniversary of His Master's Death, Playing Blind-Man's Buff; Yuranosuke…
Act VII: Yuranosuke, Feigning Disinterest on the Anniversary of His Master's Death, Playing Blind-Man's Buff; Yuranosuke…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932665/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Facebook story template
Winter snow festival Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027246/winter-snow-festival-facebook-story-templateView license
Act II: Wakasanosuke Watching Honzō Wipe His Sword after Cutting a Pine Branch; Konami Receiving Rikiya with Refreshment. by…
Act II: Wakasanosuke Watching Honzō Wipe His Sword after Cutting a Pine Branch; Konami Receiving Rikiya with Refreshment. by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932666/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival poster template and design
Winter snow festival poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722887/winter-snow-festival-poster-template-and-designView license
Act VI: Kampei Signing the Roll of the Forty-Seven Rōnin; Okaru, after Being Sold, is Taken by Palanquin to Kyoto Brothel by…
Act VI: Kampei Signing the Roll of the Forty-Seven Rōnin; Okaru, after Being Sold, is Taken by Palanquin to Kyoto Brothel by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932676/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Arctic fox animal wildlife winter nature remix, editable design
Arctic fox animal wildlife winter nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661150/arctic-fox-animal-wildlife-winter-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Act VIII: Konami's Bridal Procession. by Utagawa Kunisada
Act VIII: Konami's Bridal Procession. by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932707/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eight Modern Views of Famous Places in Tokyo of Great Japan (Dai Nippon Tokyo kaika meisho hakkei no zu) by Utagawa Kunisada…
Eight Modern Views of Famous Places in Tokyo of Great Japan (Dai Nippon Tokyo kaika meisho hakkei no zu) by Utagawa Kunisada…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948860/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow, editable Instagram story template
Let it snow, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520816/let-snow-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Act V: Meeting of Kampei and Yagorō, Kampei Pays to Join the Rōnin in Vengeance with Money Stolen by Sadakurō from…
Act V: Meeting of Kampei and Yagorō, Kampei Pays to Join the Rōnin in Vengeance with Money Stolen by Sadakurō from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932682/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597721/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tonase is about to take her daughter Konami's life (Act IX) (Ca. 1820-30 (late Edo)) by Iseya Rihei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Tonase is about to take her daughter Konami's life (Act IX) (Ca. 1820-30 (late Edo)) by Iseya Rihei and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157526/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Arctic fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Arctic fox animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661106/arctic-fox-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Act X: Gihei, Proving His Loyalty, Defies the Rōnin to Move Him; Gihei Writing a Letter of Divorce before His Father-in-Law…
Act X: Gihei, Proving His Loyalty, Defies the Rōnin to Move Him; Gihei Writing a Letter of Divorce before His Father-in-Law…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932949/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
Winter snow festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598245/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Murasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Murasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese street food Instagram post template, editable text and design
Japanese street food Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18819535/japanese-street-food-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Yellow by Utagawa Kunisada
Yellow by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931952/yellow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Winter escapes Instagram post template
Winter escapes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487016/winter-escapes-instagram-post-templateView license
Shunjo gidan mizuage cho by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Shunjo gidan mizuage cho by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8956596/shunjo-gidan-mizuage-cho-utagawa-kunisada-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow poster template and design
Let it snow poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723164/let-snow-poster-template-and-designView license
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IX by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IX by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957620/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Let it snow poster template and design
Let it snow poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723226/let-snow-poster-template-and-designView license
Actors as Fukashichi and Omiwa from the play "Imoseyama," from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by…
Actors as Fukashichi and Omiwa from the play "Imoseyama," from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952936/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Winter snow festival Instagram post template
Winter snow festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874575/winter-snow-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Act IV: Enya Asking for Yuranosuke before Committing Suicide; Yuranosuke Shows the Sword Used for Suicide to Enya's…
Act IV: Enya Asking for Yuranosuke before Committing Suicide; Yuranosuke Shows the Sword Used for Suicide to Enya's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932951/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license