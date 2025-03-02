rawpixel
Act V of series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers, a Primer, with the characters Hayano Kanpei (Shigenji), his wife Okaru…
triptych artwork japanesejapanese horsehorse artcartoonhorsefacepatternperson
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boats Landing near a Restaurant at Ryōgoku in the Eastern Capital by Utagawa Kuniyasu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931529/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Women Crossing the Ōi River by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931419/women-crossing-the-river-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A New Selection of Strange Events: Taira No Kiyomori Seeing Skulls in the Snowy Garden by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichika
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932532/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable expo convention banner mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739442/editable-expo-convention-banner-mockupView license
Visiting (Kayoi) - a parody of Shosho visiting Komachi by Mangetsudo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957387/visiting-kayoi-parody-shosho-visiting-komachi-mangetsudoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Act Nine: Yuranosuke's House in Yamashina from the play Chushingura (Treasury of Loyal Retainers) by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019867/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drawing Lots for Prizes (Ho biki) by Kitagawa Utamaro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944400/drawing-lots-for-prizes-ho-biki-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fashionable Genji at Suma by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931823/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
A Woman Saving the Nation: A Chronicle of Great Peace by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Ceremony Unveiling the Icon at Benzaiten, Enoshima by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922732/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Mitsuuji Pleasuring by the Ōi River by Utagawa Yoshiiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932453/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
High-Ranking Courtesans of the Three Capitals - A Set of Three (Santo tayu sanpukutsui) by Torii Kiyomasu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952485/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actor Otani Hiroji III as Maruya Gorohachi in the Play Kotobuki Banzei Soga, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953807/image-cartoon-person-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Hatchotsubute Kiheiji's Wife Yatsushiro with a Dog by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923809/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage gold frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517108/editable-vintage-gold-frame-backgroundView license
Night Visage of the Flower Genji by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932334/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Returning Sails from Yabase by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932439/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Scene from the Play "Imoseyama" by Katsukawa Shunchô
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957275/scene-from-the-play-imoseyama-katsukawa-shunchoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Beauties of the Three Capitals: Edo (right), Kyoto (center), and Osaka (left) by Torii Kiyomasu II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9010677/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license