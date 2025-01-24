Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageukiyo-ekimono patternutagawa kunisadacartoonanimalfacebirdpatternReturning Sails from Yabase by Utagawa Kunisada IIOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 589 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3548 x 1741 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFirst Snow by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932664/first-snow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMurasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932656/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931363/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYellow by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931952/yellow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crane iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760115/japanese-crane-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931250/wada-yoshimoris-feast-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Scene from the Play Hana no hoka ni waka no kyokuzuki by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931843/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNight Visage of the Flower Genji by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932334/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMurasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licensePresent-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701506/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseGenji and a boy attendant outside a house on a moonlit night. Colour woodcut by Kunisada II, 1857.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970466/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licensePoem by Kamakura Udaijin by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931779/poem-kamakura-udaijin-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licensePrince Genji and a girl by a garden pond at night, standing next to a flare burning on a stand. Colour woodcut by Kunisada…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954162/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActor in a Role of Kogorō's Wife, Osen in the Play Na ni Takashi Mariuta Jitsuroku by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932678/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931386/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702045/japanese-woman-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Hero Danshichi Kurobei in Natsu Matsuri Naniwa Kagami by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931440/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932438/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAn Iroha Diary of the Tokaido by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923201/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7771367/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseFujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseIn an elegantly furnished room, a courtly young man pulls on a boy page's sleeve; a woman looks on from the next room.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13970196/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license