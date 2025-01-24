rawpixel
Returning Sails from Yabase by Utagawa Kunisada II
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
First Snow by Utagawa Kunisada II
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Kyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Yellow by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese crane iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Wada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshige
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Scene from the Play Hana no hoka ni waka no kyokuzuki by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Night Visage of the Flower Genji by Utagawa Kunisada
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Murasaki and Genji Viewing the Snow by Utagawa Kunisada, Utagawa Hirosada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Present-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Genji and a boy attendant outside a house on a moonlit night. Colour woodcut by Kunisada II, 1857.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Poem by Kamakura Udaijin by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Prince Genji and a girl by a garden pond at night, standing next to a flare burning on a stand. Colour woodcut by Kunisada…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor in a Role of Kogorō's Wife, Osen in the Play Na ni Takashi Mariuta Jitsuroku by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Number 3 (San) for the Play Sanryaku no maki: Actor as Kiichi Hōgan by Utagawa Kunisada
Japanese woman border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Hero Danshichi Kurobei in Natsu Matsuri Naniwa Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
An Iroha Diary of the Tokaido by Utagawa Kunisada II
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
In an elegantly furnished room, a courtly young man pulls on a boy page's sleeve; a woman looks on from the next room.…
