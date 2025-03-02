rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Reading by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
ukiyo-eutagawa kunisadafashionjapanese patterns public domainjapanese patternukiyo e woodblock printsjapanese public domainjapanese
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iwai Hanshirō VIII as Geisha Ohisa, Kataoka Gadō II as Matsushiyama Jinzaburō, and Onoe Kikujirō II as Izumiya’s wife Oume…
Iwai Hanshirō VIII as Geisha Ohisa, Kataoka Gadō II as Matsushiyama Jinzaburō, and Onoe Kikujirō II as Izumiya’s wife Oume…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931700/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Flowers by Utagawa Kunisada
Flowers by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932659/flowers-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932656/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template
Kimono poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696601/kimono-poster-templateView license
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Famous Places of the East: The Ancient Incident of Umewaka and the Child Seller beside the Sumida River by Tsukioka…
Famous Places of the East: The Ancient Incident of Umewaka and the Child Seller beside the Sumida River by Tsukioka…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932019/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template
Kimono Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708830/kimono-instagram-story-templateView license
Green by Utagawa Kunisada
Green by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932798/green-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
First Snow by Utagawa Kunisada II
First Snow by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932664/first-snow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966828/new-item-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Sixth Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
The Sixth Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932459/the-sixth-lunar-month-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Actors in the Roles of Shimada Shigesaburō, Kugyō ama jitsuwa Takao and Sakingo Yorikane under Cherry Blossoms by Utagawa…
Actors in the Roles of Shimada Shigesaburō, Kugyō ama jitsuwa Takao and Sakingo Yorikane under Cherry Blossoms by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Red by Utagawa Kunisada
Red by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932009/red-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Kyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Kyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931363/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
Fujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView license
The Dragon, c. 1860. The print depicts the Buddha riding on the back of a giant sea-dragon. From the series Modern…
The Dragon, c. 1860. The print depicts the Buddha riding on the back of a giant sea-dragon. From the series Modern…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974093/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III in the Role of Fuwa Banzaemon from the Play "Ukiyozuka hiyoku no inazuma" by Utagawa Toyokuni
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo III in the Role of Fuwa Banzaemon from the Play "Ukiyozuka hiyoku no inazuma" by Utagawa Toyokuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490749/image-clouds-face-paperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
The Futabatei Restaurant: Actor Ichikawa Shinsha I as Aoi no mae by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada
The Futabatei Restaurant: Actor Ichikawa Shinsha I as Aoi no mae by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932740/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Hashiba Ferry in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige II and Utagawa Kunisada
Hashiba Ferry in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige II and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931330/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966835/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Act V of series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers, a Primer, with the characters Hayano Kanpei (Shigenji), his wife Okaru…
Act V of series The Storehouse of Loyal Retainers, a Primer, with the characters Hayano Kanpei (Shigenji), his wife Okaru…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932438/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Instagram post template
Buddha statue Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView license
Yellow by Utagawa Kunisada
Yellow by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931952/yellow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue blog banner template
Buddha statue blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView license
The Salve Vendor: Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Toraya Tōkichi by Utagawa Kunisada
The Salve Vendor: Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Toraya Tōkichi by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932076/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license