rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Viewing Plum Blossoms by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
japanese woodblock printjapanese artworkjapaneseplum blossom paintingcartoonfacepersonart
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…
Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932327/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
A Modern Prince Genji at Chigogafuchi, Enoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
A Modern Prince Genji at Chigogafuchi, Enoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931256/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866083/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
Representing the Tanabata Festival: Weaver Princess Threading a Needle by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931617/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932656/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Night Visage of the Flower Genji by Utagawa Kunisada
Night Visage of the Flower Genji by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932334/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Beauties Playing Battledore and Shuttlecock by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Beauties Playing Battledore and Shuttlecock by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923125/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView license
Actors in the Roles of Shimada Shigesaburō, Kugyō ama jitsuwa Takao and Sakingo Yorikane under Cherry Blossoms by Utagawa…
Actors in the Roles of Shimada Shigesaburō, Kugyō ama jitsuwa Takao and Sakingo Yorikane under Cherry Blossoms by Utagawa…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932332/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance poster template, editable text and design
Floral fragrance poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866063/floral-fragrance-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Fuwa Bansaku and the Monster by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Fuwa Bansaku and the Monster by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923664/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Sunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924050/sunrise-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Oda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923616/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
Longevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Green by Utagawa Kunisada
Green by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932798/green-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Cushion cover mockup, editable design
Cushion cover mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100595/cushion-cover-mockup-editable-designView license
The Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiiku
The Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiiku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932199/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931732/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Oda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Oda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931229/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese food poster template
Japanese food poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView license
Buddhist Deva Bonten
Buddhist Deva Bonten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932020/buddhist-deva-bontenFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Kayō, Consort of Prince Hanzoku of India, Holding a Severed Head by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Lady Kayō, Consort of Prince Hanzoku of India, Holding a Severed Head by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931305/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance poster template, editable design
Spring fragrance poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView license
The Sixth Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
The Sixth Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932459/the-sixth-lunar-month-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Enjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisada
Enjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931720/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license