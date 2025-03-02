rawpixel
Courtesan Holding Adonis Flower by Chōseisai Teishi
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Cherry Tree of Yang Guifei by Yashima Gakutei
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actor and Courtesan Parodying the Armor-Pulling Scene from the Story of the Soga Brothers by Ippitsusai Bunchō and Suzuki…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Cherry Tree of Ono no Komachi by Yashima Gakutei
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Potted Sago Palm, Plum and Adonis Plants, with Copper and Silver Ingots by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
Courtesan carrying a decorated tray by Totoya Hokkei
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesan with her poem by Suzuki Harunobu
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Enlightenment of the Courtesan Jigokudayu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Courtesans Dressed for Parade in Costumes of Musashibo Benkei and Spirit of Fish by Utagawa Yoshiume
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Courtesan Hatsuito by Suzuki Harunobu
Women's fragrance editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Ogiya uchi Hanaogi by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), translated The Courtesan Hanao of Ogi-ya, a traditional Japanese ukiyo…
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
The Courtesan Shiratama of the Tamaya by Utagawa Kunisada
Japan poster template
Tanabata by Kikukawa Eizan
Japan travel editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Courtesan and Attendant at the Yoshiwara District Gate by Yashima Gakutei
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Courtesan Reading Beside a Potted Plum Tree, from the series Seven Courtesans Compared to Daoist Immortals by Gakutei…
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Komachi Washes the Book (from the series Seven Elegant Episodes from the Life of the Poetess Ono no Komachi) by Kikukawa…
Experience Japan editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Arashi Murajiro as a Courtesan Holding a Letter by Katsukawa Shunko
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eyes for Looking at a Courtesan by Kikukawa Eizan
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
outline drawing of young woman seated on ground with an abundance of robes billowing around her; holding PR hand to face…
Floral arrangement Instagram post template, editable text
Tokaido gojusan tsui (1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Ibaya Sensaburo
Editable vintage Japanese traditional dance, female performer ukiyo-e remix
The Courtesan Hinazuru of Chojiya with her Attendants Tsuruji and Tsuruno by Kitagawa Utamaro
