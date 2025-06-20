Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagerajasthanmughalmughal artrajputindian artgrant woodindian artwork public domain artmughal paintingThakur Yaswanta Singh (reigned 1688-1707)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4770 x 5862 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4770 x 5862 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseKunwar Sabal Singh (1848-1881)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932481/kunwar-sabal-singh-1848-1881Free Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic mixed media, Grant Wood's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7425641/imageView licenseMunir al-Mulk (Aristu Jah), Prime Minister of Hyderabadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922914/image-face-frame-handsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031817/van-gogh-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmperor Shah Alam Bahadur (Bahadur Shah I, r. 1707-1712) when he was Prince Muhammad Muazzamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031818/van-gogh-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrince Hindal Mirza (?) in a Gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922959/prince-hindal-mirza-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sunset aesthetic, American Gothic famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7597337/summer-sunset-aesthetic-american-gothic-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortuguese Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923641/portuguese-manFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031820/van-gogh-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmperor Shah Alam II (r. 1760-1806) on the Peacock Throne by Khairullah Musawirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933117/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056624/american-gothic-keyhole-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Gothic holding recycle sign, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7620936/american-gothic-holding-recycle-sign-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056075/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042552/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042579/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAmerican Gothic holding life support sign, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621219/american-gothic-holding-life-support-sign-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLife insurance Instagram story template, American Gothic, famous artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7621176/png-aesthetic-american-gothic-art-remixView licenseReal estate discount, American Gothic famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7620536/real-estate-discount-american-gothic-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license