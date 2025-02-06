Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit ImageframehoperoadmarkandeyasanskritpuranadevishaktiThe Emergence of Kaushiki, Folio from a Devimahatmya (Glory of the Goddess)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2829 x 2261 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDream quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788967/dream-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseKris with Sheathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076267/kris-with-sheathFree Image from public domain licenseDream quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686784/dream-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseDagger (Katar)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8235714/dagger-katarFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743283/success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSacrificial Sword (Kartrī or Churī)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076355/sacrificial-sword-kartri-churiFree Image from public domain licenseFaith quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685854/faith-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseSacrificial Sword (Rāmdāo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076888/sacrificial-sword-ramdaoFree Image from public domain licenseHope charity event poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779212/hope-charity-event-poster-template-editable-textView licenseSacrificial Knifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8076398/sacrificial-knifeFree Image from public domain licenseOrphanage donation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578043/orphanage-donation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseArmchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12850967/armchairFree Image from public domain licenseMotivational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631809/motivational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBlack Friday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173298/black-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRetro Memphis Instagram post template, editable fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648445/retro-memphis-instagram-post-template-editable-fashion-designView licenseRetro Memphis Instagram story template, editable fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648453/retro-memphis-instagram-story-template-editable-fashion-designView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320212/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseHope charity event social story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779448/hope-charity-event-social-story-template-editable-designView licenseRetro Memphis blog banner template, editable fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648431/retro-memphis-blog-banner-template-editable-fashion-designView licenseSuccess blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743281/success-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSuccess Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743279/success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSuccess Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743280/success-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDream quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685551/dream-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseLock and key instant film frame png, creative remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056572/lock-and-key-instant-film-frame-png-creative-remix-editable-designView licenseHope charity event Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11779602/hope-charity-event-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFilm Grain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730727/film-grain-effectView license