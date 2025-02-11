rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Landscape by Shitao
Save
Edit Image
chinashitaochinese watercolorchineselandscape vintagelandscaperiver illustrationvintage illustration
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722803/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape by Shitao
Landscape by Shitao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038604/landscape-shitaoFree Image from public domain license
Chinese culture poster template and design
Chinese culture poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704272/chinese-culture-poster-template-and-designView license
Landscape by Shitao
Landscape by Shitao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038472/landscape-shitaoFree Image from public domain license
Highlights of china Instagram post template
Highlights of china Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274870/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape by Shitao
Landscape by Shitao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932621/landscape-shitaoFree Image from public domain license
China travel Instagram post template
China travel Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275140/china-travel-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape by Shitao
Landscape by Shitao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932437/landscape-shitaoFree Image from public domain license
China travel poster template and design
China travel poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704270/china-travel-poster-template-and-designView license
Landscape by Shitao
Landscape by Shitao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932440/landscape-shitaoFree Image from public domain license
Hong Kong Instagram post template
Hong Kong Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117929/hong-kong-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape by Shitao
Landscape by Shitao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038621/landscape-shitaoFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale poster template
Chinese New Year sale poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883180/chinese-new-year-sale-poster-templateView license
Landscape by Shitao
Landscape by Shitao
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932497/landscape-shitaoFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13116490/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscapes and Flowers
Landscapes and Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087342/landscapes-and-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Visit China blog banner template
Visit China blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272894/visit-china-blog-banner-templateView license
Landscapes by Shitao (Zhu Ruoji)
Landscapes by Shitao (Zhu Ruoji)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185185/landscapes-shitao-zhu-ruojiFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year card template
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987314/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
Landscapes of the Four Seasons
Landscapes of the Four Seasons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087524/landscapes-the-four-seasonsFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram post template
Visit China Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscapes
Landscapes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8025476/landscapesFree Image from public domain license
Chinese art exhibition Instagram post template
Chinese art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444261/chinese-art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Landscape for Yongweng (c.1687–1690s) painting in high resolution by Shitao. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Landscape for Yongweng (c.1687–1690s) painting in high resolution by Shitao. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635454/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723106/chinese-new-year-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Chrysanthemums by a rock
Chrysanthemums by a rock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8195453/chrysanthemums-rockFree Image from public domain license
Qingming festival poster template and design
Qingming festival poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703824/qingming-festival-poster-template-and-designView license
Thirty-six Peaks of Mount Huang Recollected
Thirty-six Peaks of Mount Huang Recollected
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8198536/thirty-six-peaks-mount-huang-recollectedFree Image from public domain license
Highlights of china poster template, editable text and design
Highlights of china poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11789993/highlights-china-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Boating beneath Echo Hill
Boating beneath Echo Hill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8203543/boating-beneath-echo-hillFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
Chinese New Year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134318/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Outing to Zhang Gong's Grotto
Outing to Zhang Gong's Grotto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087456/outing-zhang-gongs-grottoFree Image from public domain license
New Year special Instagram post template
New Year special Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13271295/new-year-special-instagram-post-templateView license
Bamboo in wind and rain
Bamboo in wind and rain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201710/bamboo-wind-and-rainFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year sale Facebook story template
Chinese New Year sale Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883179/chinese-new-year-sale-facebook-story-templateView license
Hermitage in Mount Lu
Hermitage in Mount Lu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8213749/hermitage-mountFree Image from public domain license
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
Chinese New Year wish poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704529/chinese-new-year-wish-poster-template-and-designView license
Suikow, River Min, Fukien province, China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1870/1871.
Suikow, River Min, Fukien province, China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, 1870/1871.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14018749/photo-image-plant-tree-skyFree Image from public domain license
Happy Lunar New Year poster template
Happy Lunar New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825299/happy-lunar-new-year-poster-templateView license
The Sixteen Luohans
The Sixteen Luohans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8205462/the-sixteen-luohansFree Image from public domain license