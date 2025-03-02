Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage treelandscapejapanese inkjapanlandscape paintingsilk treejapanese artlandscape woodblock printLandscape: Ode to the Red Cliff by Nakabayashi ChikkeiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 473 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1340 x 3401 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1340 x 3401 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese travel agency poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView licenseScholars Enjoying Tea by Nakabayashi Chikkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922947/scholars-enjoying-tea-nakabayashi-chikkeiFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView licensegreen gourds growing from vine descending from UR; long, green fruits with big leaves, many with brown parts and round…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652212/image-plant-flower-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese garden poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView licensewhite-robed figure seated on edge of a rocky outcropping over crashing waves; very faint grey halo behind head; green mounthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7472750/image-art-japanese-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape by Nakabayashi Chikkeihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329610/landscapeFree Image from public domain licensePerfume ad Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView licenserugged mountain peaks in background; small figure on bridge at bottom, LRQ; another figure seated at a table in a small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477726/image-background-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787426/gratitude-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape with procession of anthropomorphized foxes walking on hind legs including foxes seated in a grey and red sedan…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636879/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSparse landscape with one tree at center; shadowy mountain silhouettes; blue-green and brown rocks at edge of water, LLC…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636914/image-flowers-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensefive small birds perched on snow-covered bamboo and a small crooked branch growing from side of a cliff; birds facing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7477385/image-grasses-birds-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensemountain landscape with rolling vertical rock formations and pine trees; water at R side; rocky tree lined shores; two small…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7478249/image-tree-art-buildingsFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMountain landscape with trees: at LL, a figure with straw rain cape crosses a bridge into a grove of trees at R; mountains…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637326/image-background-art-lightFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687514/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseBamboo by Obaku Taihōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931178/bamboo-obaku-taihoFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensedelicately painted landscape; small cluster of trees at bottom with boulders and a small open-walled structure; boulders and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652166/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687584/botanical-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseThin, tall shoots of bamboo with delicate foliage; shoots in foreground painted in black, those in back ground grey; gold…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637303/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView licensefive line inscription above a portrait of a kneeling man with wispy beard and hair, bearing a half smile, looking to PR;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424062/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseBranch with green and brown leaves and four wooly seed pods; inscription and two seals, URC. Original from the Minneapolis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638393/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSteep rocky hillside with a few buildings near L edge at middle; back of man seated by stream at bottom foreground with pine…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636877/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan dressed in pink kimono walking over a plank bridge across a stream toward a building behind a fence; trees and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637372/image-art-vintage-treesFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669482/bird-ink-art-brown-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFragrant Garden under a Hazy Moon by Nakabayashi Chikutō (Japanese, 1776–1853)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086738/image-chinese-painting-mapFree Image from public domain licenseBird ink art background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663037/bird-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensegnarled branch of a blossoming tree arching across lower portion of scroll, with vertical branches stretching upward;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7478336/image-tree-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensea lone scholar crosses a bridge to the left beneath a large looming cliff with a waterfall cascading behind a grove of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652501/image-vintage-art-treesFree Image from public domain license