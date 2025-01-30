rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vrishaketu Shoots Babhruvahana into the Air on a Circle of Arrows (recto), Babhruvahana Resumes his Fight with Vrishaketu…
Save
Edit Image
mahabharatawar arrowmahabharata patternwarli paintingtapestries artvintagearrowscartoon
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fight with Ghatotkacha, Scene From the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
Fight with Ghatotkacha, Scene From the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great Bharatas)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037919/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…
Fight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931993/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038020/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684987/png-adult-angel-archangelView license
Abhimanyu Hunting, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the]…
Abhimanyu Hunting, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931775/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552222/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vrishaketu and Bhima Fighting Yavanatha, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great…
Vrishaketu and Bhima Fighting Yavanatha, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War of the] Great…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932014/image-arrows-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Unidentified Scene- Disguised Ghatotkacha Arriving at Vatsala's house (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12516630/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Abhimanyu Asks for His Father Arjuna's Chariot, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Abhimanyu Asks for His Father Arjuna's Chariot, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037866/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Babhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…
Babhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931638/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion illustration editable design, community remix
Vintage women's fashion illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14327814/vintage-womens-fashion-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Ghatotkacha Attacks Abhimanyu, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War…
Ghatotkacha Attacks Abhimanyu, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata ([War…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037821/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fantasy animal collage remix editable design
Vintage fantasy animal collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623447/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931632/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522110/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Abhimanyu Returns from a Hunting Trip to Find Subhadra in Distress, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
Abhimanyu Returns from a Hunting Trip to Find Subhadra in Distress, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038044/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563625/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684984/png-adult-angel-artView license
Abhimanyu Shatters Boulder Held by Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Abhimanyu Shatters Boulder Held by Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037923/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
On the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
On the Road to Dwarka, Abhimanyu and Subhadra Meet Ghatotkacha, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038026/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715456/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ghatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…
Ghatotkacha Revives and Embraces Cousin Abhimanyu While the Two Mothers also Embrace, Scene from the Story of the Marriage…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038035/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian era aesthetic background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8482334/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715483/sandro-botticellis-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Drummer and Horn Player (Accompanying the Hunt?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931740/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Flower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
Flower crowned woman background, editable vintage art nouveau, remixed from the artwork of Alphonse Mucha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8481132/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ghatotkacha Abducting Vatsala?, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata…
Ghatotkacha Abducting Vatsala?, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a Mahabharata…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037757/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license