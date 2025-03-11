Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagelord krishnakrishnagold ornamentmathuravintage illustrationmathura storypuranacartoonKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1036 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1983 x 2298 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePraise the lord social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11693468/praise-the-lord-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseKrishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in the Lord quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687097/trust-the-lord-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseKrishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReligious giving quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728173/religious-giving-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseKrishna Kills the Crane Demon, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932162/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGod quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728971/god-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseSudama Offers a Garland to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038067/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSale shopping promotion Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814159/sale-shopping-promotion-instagram-story-templateView licenseBrahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932067/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePray for peace Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseEqual rights Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788369/equal-rights-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseKrishna Kills The Tornado Demon Trinavarta, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932510/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome to church Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Being Driven by Akrura to Mathura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931997/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, editable flower ornament background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692437/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveau-frame-backgroundView licenseKrishna Quelling the Serpent King Kaliya, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame iPhone wallpaper, editable flower ornament background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691891/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveau-frame-backgroundView licenseScenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJesus Christ social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12609222/jesus-christ-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Conversing, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018020/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ornament frame phone wallpaper, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687571/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseKrishna and Balarama by a River: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330140/image-paper-watercolors-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ornament frame phone wallpaper, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687580/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseThe March Against Jarasandha, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932175/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBlooming beauty Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13032346/blooming-beauty-facebook-story-templateView licenseKrishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain license