rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Krishna with Radha and the Gopis of Braj
Save
Edit Image
krishnaradha krishnaradhakrishna radha sketchradha krishna paintingcartoonfacepattern
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Aan de oever van de Yamuna te Brindaban danst Krishna met de Gopis (1800 - 1825) by anonymous
Aan de oever van de Yamuna te Brindaban danst Krishna met de Gopis (1800 - 1825) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13789376/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496472/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Krishna and Gopis Celebrating the Holi Festival
Krishna and Gopis Celebrating the Holi Festival
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933022/krishna-and-gopis-celebrating-the-holi-festivalFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Krishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932237/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's portrait background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513098/van-goghs-portrait-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Holi, the festival of colour; Radha spraying colour at Krishna while the other gopis look on. Gouache painting by an Indian…
Holi, the festival of colour; Radha spraying colour at Krishna while the other gopis look on. Gouache painting by an Indian…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951874/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna humbly standing before an enthroned Radha. Chromolithograph.
Krishna humbly standing before an enthroned Radha. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13960244/krishna-humbly-standing-before-enthroned-radha-chromolithographFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gopis Clinging to Krishna by Master at the Court of Mandi
Gopis Clinging to Krishna by Master at the Court of Mandi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923842/image-face-cows-handFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna and Radha Enjoying a Feast and Fireworks
Krishna and Radha Enjoying a Feast and Fireworks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923652/krishna-and-radha-enjoying-feast-and-fireworksFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna and Gopis (Recto); Kamadeva, God of Desire, Shooting an Arrow at Krishna (Verso), Folio from a Gita Govinda (Song of…
Krishna and Gopis (Recto); Kamadeva, God of Desire, Shooting an Arrow at Krishna (Verso), Folio from a Gita Govinda (Song of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931641/image-arrow-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564100/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Krishna playing the flute to a dancing Radha, two holy cows stand behind. Chromolithograph, 1897.
Krishna playing the flute to a dancing Radha, two holy cows stand behind. Chromolithograph, 1897.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965723/image-cartoon-cows-personFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563811/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Radha en Krishna in een paleis (Ragamala) (c. 1610 - c. 1620) by anonymous
Radha en Krishna in een paleis (Ragamala) (c. 1610 - c. 1620) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792337/radha-krishna-een-paleis-ragamala-c-1610-1620-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna with Radha and three gopis. Chromolithograph.
Krishna with Radha and three gopis. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951483/krishna-with-radha-and-three-gopis-chromolithographFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Krishna playing the flute to a dancing Radha, two holy cows stand behind. Chromolithograph, 1897. Original public domain…
Krishna playing the flute to a dancing Radha, two holy cows stand behind. Chromolithograph, 1897. Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093236/image-hindu-gods-cartoon-cowsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Radha and Krishna, Gouache drawing.
Radha and Krishna, Gouache drawing.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13952905/radha-and-krishna-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
The gopis complaining to Yasoda about Krishna's pranks. Chromolithograph.
The gopis complaining to Yasoda about Krishna's pranks. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951736/the-gopis-complaining-yasoda-about-krishnas-pranks-chromolithographFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna Serenading Radha
Krishna Serenading Radha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037997/krishna-serenading-radhaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552144/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Radha Rejecting Krishna
Radha Rejecting Krishna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922603/radha-rejecting-krishnaFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license