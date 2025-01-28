Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebuddhaeternaltapestrybuddha public domainbuddha paintings public domaindesktop wallpaper paintingdesktop wallpaperwatercolor paintingManuscript Cover with Prajnaparamita Flanked by Buddha Shakyamuni (left) and Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life (right), From a Prajnaparamita (The Perfection of Wisdom) ManuscriptOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 673 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3479 x 1952 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729295/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471813/editable-watercolor-deer-forest-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Manuscript Covers from the Perfection of Wisdom Sutra (Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita Sutra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947593/image-hands-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443903/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseA Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923892/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseTibetian Myriad Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life (ca. 1800). 