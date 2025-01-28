rawpixel
Manuscript Cover with Prajnaparamita Flanked by Buddha Shakyamuni (left) and Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life (right)…
Summer quote Instagram story template
Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
Editable watercolor deer in forest, desktop wallpaper design
One of a Pair of Manuscript Covers from the Perfection of Wisdom Sutra (Ashtasahasrika Prajnaparamita Sutra)
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
A Buddha (left); Crowned Deity (right); Folio from a Buddhist Manuscript
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Tibetian Myriad Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life (ca. 1800). Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…
Watercolor deer in forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Amitayus with ninety-six replicas of himself. Distemper painting by a Tibetan painter.
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Mandala of Amitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Life
Editable watercolor tiger on balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Manuscript Cover with Prajnaparamita Flanked by Buddha Shakyamuni or the Jina Buddha Akshobhya (left) and Amitayus, the…
Watercolor forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Doctor taking woman's pulse. Avicenna's Canon manuscript
Watercolor forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Manuscript Cover with Krishna Raising Mt. Govardhan (inside) and the Coronation of Rama (outside)
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable desktop wallpaper design
The Virgin and Child with the Archangels Michael and Gabriel
Watercolor sleeping on tree, editable desktop wallpaper design
The Adoration of the Magi
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Office of the Dead
Watercolor Fall forest, editable desktop wallpaper design
Five Transcendental Buddhas
Street fashion presentation editable template, new collection text
Philosophy Consoling Boethius and Fortune Turning the Wheel by Coëtivy Master Henri de Vulcop
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Doctor taking woman's pulse. Avicenna's Canon manuscript
Painting class Facebook cover template, editable design
The Ascension
Scented candles blog banner template, editable text
The Lord Enthroned between the Altars of the New and Old Law by Boucicaut Master
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
The Trinity by Boucicaut Master
Eternal spring blog banner template
Christ in Majesty
Buddha statue blog banner template, editable design
Decorated Incipit Page by Mesrop of Khizan
