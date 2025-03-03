Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit ImagefabricfrescofacepatternpersonartmanvintageSakyasri and the Lostsawa of TrophuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1039 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2560 x 2958 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552777/fabric-effectView licenseMandala of Vishnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931688/mandala-vishnuFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseArhat Chudapanthaka (?) with Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923469/arhat-chudapanthaka-with-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara and Four Tarashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038392/the-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvara-and-four-tarasFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePadma Dorje (1128-88) as a Mahasiddha (Great Adept) and Lamashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931678/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe Jina Buddha of Infinite Light (Amitabha) in His Pure Land Paradise (Sukhavati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932523/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseAmitayus, the Buddha of Eternal Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932527/amitayus-the-buddha-eternal-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni and Narrative Sceneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924012/buddha-shakyamuni-and-narrative-scenesFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseMilarepa (1040-1123)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037826/milarepa-1040-1123Free Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseGenealogical Paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923753/genealogical-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKhadgayoginihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038062/khadgayoginiFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni and the Eighteen Arhatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038676/buddha-shakyamuni-and-the-eighteen-arhatsFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss png, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580513/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe Supreme Physician (Bhaishajyaguru) and His Celestial Assemblyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922604/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMahakala Panjarnata (Lord of the Pavilion)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931677/mahakala-panjarnata-lord-the-pavilionFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Fifth Karmapa, Dezhin Shegpa (1384-1415)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922748/the-fifth-karmapa-dezhin-shegpa-1384-1415Free Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Buddha of Unshakable Resolve (Akshobhya) in His Eastern Paradise (Abhirati)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038442/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFace mask mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9649971/face-mask-mockup-editable-designView licenseShaiva Shrines in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931587/shaiva-shrines-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrevious Birth Stories of the Buddhahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018115/previous-birth-stories-the-buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseFashion eyewear, accessory apparel mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696455/fashion-eyewear-accessory-apparel-mockupView licenseKunga Wangcuk (1424-1478) and Sonam Senge (1429-1489), The Fourth and Sixth Abbots of Ngorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038127/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKunga Tashi and Incidents from His Life (Abbot of Sakya Monastery, 1688-1711)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932647/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCreativity workshop Instagram story template, editable design. Famous artwork by Michelangelo, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073585/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Life of Milarepa (1040-1123)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018133/the-life-milarepa-1040-1123Free Image from public domain license