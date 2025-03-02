Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagetoyohara kunichikajapanese patternjapanese artjapanesecartoonfacepatternpersonIchikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara KunichikaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 602 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3438 x 1726 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3438 x 1726 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKatō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933040/kato-kiyomasa-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKabuki Juhachiban no nai Kanjincho (1869 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Miyake Hanshirohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142942/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actor Nakamura Shikan IV as Samisen Komakichi by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931208/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTea Ceremony by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931992/tea-ceremony-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOnoe Baikō as the Younger Sister Benizara and Seki Sanjūrō as the Mother Kataomoi in the play Ichiban Norime Iki no…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931210/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Udanji as the Spirit of Sogo's Wife Carrying Off Yamazumi Goheita Played by Ichimura Kagorō by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932072/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932327/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Benzo I as Shuntokumaru by Torii Kiyotsunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9701330/the-actor-ichikawa-benzo-shuntokumaru-torii-kiyotsuneFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseBeauty by Toyohara Chikanobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932727/beauty-toyohara-chikanobuFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824422/japan-festival-facebook-post-templateView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō VIII as Tsukushi Gonroku, Bandō Shūka as Yakko no Koman, and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Asada Tōbei in Danjo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004053/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseA prince visits his paramour, who is in bed, on a snowy winter's day, while a servant brings in a tray of food: a Genji…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13963056/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13283095/album-cover-instagram-post-templateView licenseIchikawa Danjuro as the Pirate Kezori Kuemon (1835-1900) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141846/ichikawa-danjuro-the-pirate-kezori-kuemon-1835-1900-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView licensePortrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō VII in the Role of Yoemon by Utagawa Toyokuni Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708721/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseKato Kazue no kami Kiyomasa Kneeling by a Banner by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923217/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness idea, grid color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205943/business-idea-grid-color-remix-editable-designView licenseKatsugo Kijutsu kurabe (ca. 1876-77 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142752/katsugo-kijutsu-kurabe-ca-1876-77-meiji-toyohara-kunichikaFree Image from public domain licenseAsian woman, small business 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203891/asian-woman-small-business-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Kawazu Saburo in the play "Kaido Ichi Izu no Harugoma," performed at the Nakamura Theater in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957828/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Ebizo as Kudo Saemon Suketsune (Ichikawa Ebizo no Kudo Saemon Suketsune) by Tōshūsai Sharakuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039408/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Benzo in an Unidentified Role by Ippitsusai Bunchohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011319/the-actor-ichikawa-benzo-unidentified-role-ippitsusai-bunchoFree Image from public domain license