Ichikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Katō Kiyomasa by Toyohara Kunichika
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Kabuki Juhachiban no nai Kanjincho (1869 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Miyake Hanshiro
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Nakamura Shikan IV as Samisen Komakichi by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tea Ceremony by Toyohara Kunichika
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Onoe Baikō as the Younger Sister Benizara and Seki Sanjūrō as the Mother Kataomoi in the play Ichiban Norime Iki no…
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Udanji as the Spirit of Sogo's Wife Carrying Off Yamazumi Goheita Played by Ichimura Kagorō by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Kodanji IV as Hige no Ikyū, Bandō Shūka I as Miuraya Agemaki, and Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Agemaki no Sukeroku in…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Benzo I as Shuntokumaru by Torii Kiyotsune
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Beauty by Toyohara Chikanobu
Japan festival Facebook post template
Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Tsukushi Gonroku, Bandō Shūka as Yakko no Koman, and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Asada Tōbei in Danjo…
Album cover Instagram post template
A prince visits his paramour, who is in bed, on a snowy winter's day, while a servant brings in a tray of food: a Genji…
Album cover Instagram post template
Ichikawa Danjuro as the Pirate Kezori Kuemon (1835-1900) by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjūrō VII in the Role of Yoemon by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Kimono Instagram post template
Kato Kazue no kami Kiyomasa Kneeling by a Banner by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Business idea, grid color, 3d remix, editable design
Katsugo Kijutsu kurabe (ca. 1876-77 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika
Asian woman, small business 3d remix, editable design
The Actor Ichikawa Komazo I as Kawazu Saburo in the play "Kaido Ichi Izu no Harugoma," performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo as Kudo Saemon Suketsune (Ichikawa Ebizo no Kudo Saemon Suketsune) by Tōshūsai Sharaku
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Benzo in an Unidentified Role by Ippitsusai Buncho
