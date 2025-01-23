Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imageafrican art public domainafrican people illustrationancient womanwatercolor fashion paintingafrican patternvintage framesouth african artcartoon frameSultan Muhammad Adil Shah of Bijapur (r. 1627-1656) and his African Prime Minister Ikhlas Khan (d. 1656) (recto); Calligraphy (verso)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 963 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3892 x 4848 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499228/png-absinthe-robette-adult-artView licenseSultan Ibrahim Adil Shah II of Bijapur (r. 1580-1627)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038448/image-hand-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseRoyal Women Conversing Across a Stream by Muhammad Faqirullah Khanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038710/image-face-aesthetic-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710431/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licenseSultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (r. 1626-1672), Folio from an Illuminated Manuscript of the History of the Qutb Shahi Sultans of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924013/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman blue background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709827/editable-vintage-woman-blue-background-gold-frame-designView licenseEight Lines of Musical Poetry of the Jajner Nauras (Rag Bhairav) of Ibrahim Adil Shah of Bijapur (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721260/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602565/aesthetic-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Princess and Her Companions Enjoying a Terrace Ambiance by Muhammad Faqirullah Khanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932763/image-aesthetic-flower-frameFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView licenseThe Nabob of Arcot with his Prime Minister. Gouache drawing.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951278/the-nabob-arcot-with-his-prime-minister-gouache-drawingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSultan Ali Adil Shah II van Bijapur (1687 - 1688) by Ruknuddinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795798/sultan-ali-adil-shah-van-bijapur-1687-1688-ruknuddinFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePortret van Sayyid Makhdum Sharza Khan, die vizier van Bijapur is geweest; ook nu is hij vizier in Nijapur (c. 1686) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781162/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMaternity wear Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602465/maternity-wear-instagram-post-templateView licenseWinged Feline and Bull (recto), Two Winged Angels (verso), Folio from an Ajaib al-Makhluqat wa-Gharaib al-Mawjudat (Wonders…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923445/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licensePrince Salim at a Hunt (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from a Shikarnama (Hunting Album) by Muhammad Nasir al Munshi and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932595/image-background-dog-borderFree Image from public domain licenseTime travel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663185/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseSohni Swims to Meet Her Lover Mahinwal by Style of Muhammad Faqirullah Khanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932898/image-face-frame-cowFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseThree Chinese women with swords. Painting by a Chinese artist, ca. 1850.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957098/three-chinese-women-with-swords-painting-chinese-artist-ca-1850Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Japanese woman seated. Watercolour, 18--.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13950928/japanese-woman-seated-watercolour-18Free Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGynaecological acu-moxa: amenorrhoea, Chinese woodcuthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14010328/gynaecological-acu-moxa-amenorrhoea-chinese-woodcutFree Image from public domain licenseTime travel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseFemale Ascetic (recto), Calligraphy (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932824/female-ascetic-recto-calligraphy-versoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's t-shirt mockup, casual wearhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721159/editable-womens-t-shirt-mockup-casual-wearView licensePlum Blossoms and Poet (c. 1825) by Ryûryûkyo Shinsai, Shôzanrô Shigemi and Seikaitei Kamehitohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767065/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rheadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690160/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseRadha geeft Krishna zijn fluit niet terug (1805 - 1815) by Chajju and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795703/radha-geeft-krishna-zijn-fluit-niet-terug-1805-1815-chajju-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseFashion poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722604/fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChinese Watercolourshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956307/chinese-watercoloursFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse group wearing apparel mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20259315/diverse-group-wearing-apparel-mockup-editable-designView licenseBuddha Shakyamuni and Attendantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297435/buddha-shakyamuni-and-attendantsFree Image from public domain licenseBlue Victorian woman background, vintage arch frame, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691093/blue-victorian-woman-background-vintage-arch-frame-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Buraq Worshipped by Two Princes (recto); Calligraphy (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932232/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license