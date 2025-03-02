rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Virgin Adoring the Christ Child with Two Saints (La Virgin adorando al Niño Jesús con dos santos) by Unidentified artist
Save
Edit Image
christmaschristmas public domainvintage christmasangelpublic domain angelschristmas patternchristmas angelchristmas painting
Snow angels Instagram post template
Snow angels Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830998/snow-angels-instagram-post-templateView license
Virgin of Carmen with the Christ Child (Virgen del Carmen con el Nino Jesus) by Unidentified artist
Virgin of Carmen with the Christ Child (Virgen del Carmen con el Nino Jesus) by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798395/photo-image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas vibes design element set, editable design
Christmas vibes design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239481/christmas-vibes-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Allegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejo
Allegory of the Crucifixion with Jesuit Saints (Alegoria de la Crucifixion con santos jesuitas) by Francisco Antonio Vallejo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable cozy Christmas bauble ornament design element set
Editable cozy Christmas bauble ornament design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848553/editable-cozy-christmas-bauble-ornament-design-element-setView license
Sacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversación con la Inmaculada Concepción…
Sacred Conversation with the Immaculate Conception and the Divine Shepherd (Sacra Conversación con la Inmaculada Concepción…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932658/image-cloud-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Editable cozy Christmas bauble ornament design element set
Editable cozy Christmas bauble ornament design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848404/editable-cozy-christmas-bauble-ornament-design-element-setView license
The Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist (La sagrada familia con San Juan Bautista) by Unidentified artist
The Holy Family with Saint John the Baptist (La sagrada familia con San Juan Bautista) by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932551/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Carol, editable Instagram story template
Christmas Carol, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519472/christmas-carol-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun’s Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932684/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christening celebration invitation template
Christening celebration invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537891/christening-celebration-invitation-templateView license
Altar Frontal Plaque with Angel (Placa de frontal de altar con ángel ) by Unidentified artists
Altar Frontal Plaque with Angel (Placa de frontal de altar con ángel ) by Unidentified artists
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801331/photo-image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold snowflakes background, Christmas design
Gold snowflakes background, Christmas design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8525006/gold-snowflakes-background-christmas-designView license
Virgin of Bethlehem (Virgen de Belen) by Unidentified artist
Virgin of Bethlehem (Virgen de Belen) by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924063/image-texture-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable cozy Christmas bauble ornament design element set
Editable cozy Christmas bauble ornament design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15848782/editable-cozy-christmas-bauble-ornament-design-element-setView license
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by José de…
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by José de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933039/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Church at christmas editable greeting card template
Church at christmas editable greeting card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16557553/church-christmas-editable-greeting-card-templateView license
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis of Paola, John, and Roch (La Virgen y el Niño con san Francisco de Paula, san Juan y…
Virgin and Child with Saints Francis of Paola, John, and Roch (La Virgen y el Niño con san Francisco de Paula, san Juan y…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932796/image-dog-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Seasons greetings, editable Instagram story template
Seasons greetings, editable Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519572/seasons-greetings-editable-instagram-story-templateView license
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Jose de…
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Jose de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126512/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram post template
Merry Christmas, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519742/merry-christmas-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
Nun's Badge with the Virgin of the Apocalypse and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Virgen de la Apocalipsis y santos) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093205/image-white-background-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Kids book cover template, editable design
Kids book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Virgin of Bethlehem. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Virgin of Bethlehem. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16200964/image-star-christ-textureFree Image from public domain license
Vintage holy Christmas design element set, editable design
Vintage holy Christmas design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191400/vintage-holy-christmas-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and members of the Meyer family as donors. Colour lithograph by C.…
Saint Mary (the Blessed Virgin) with the Christ Child and members of the Meyer family as donors. Colour lithograph by C.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13956439/image-angel-face-jesus-christFree Image from public domain license
Christmas tree decoration poster template and design
Christmas tree decoration poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718282/christmas-tree-decoration-poster-template-and-designView license
The Adoration of the Kings with Viceroy Pedro de Castro y Figueroa, Duke of La Conquista (La adoración de los reyes con el…
The Adoration of the Kings with Viceroy Pedro de Castro y Figueroa, Duke of La Conquista (La adoración de los reyes con el…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038400/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays, editable Instagram post template
Happy holidays, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16521442/happy-holidays-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Birth of Christ (c. 1490 - c. 1500) by Master of the Brunswick Diptych
Birth of Christ (c. 1490 - c. 1500) by Master of the Brunswick Diptych
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743119/birth-christ-c-1490-1500-master-the-brunswick-diptychFree Image from public domain license
Baptism invitation template
Baptism invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537978/baptism-invitation-templateView license
The Virgin and Child Enthroned by Master of James IV of Scotland
The Virgin and Child Enthroned by Master of James IV of Scotland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264728/the-virgin-and-child-enthroned-master-james-scotlandFree Image from public domain license
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid shopping for gifts, celebration editable graphic. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585467/cupid-shopping-for-gifts-celebration-editable-graphic-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
Nun’s Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallón de monja con la Inmaculada Concepción y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933042/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Christmas tree decoration, editable Instagram post template
Christmas tree decoration, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520761/christmas-tree-decoration-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Christ of Ixmiquilpan or "Senor de Santa Teresa" (Cristo de Ixmiquilpan o "Senor de Santa Teresa") by Jose de Paez
Christ of Ixmiquilpan or "Senor de Santa Teresa" (Cristo de Ixmiquilpan o "Senor de Santa Teresa") by Jose de Paez
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018244/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Christmas tree decoration Instagram post template, editable text
Christmas tree decoration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574566/christmas-tree-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
Nun's Badge with the Immaculate Conception and Saints (Medallon de monja con la Inmaculada Concepcion y santos) by Antonio…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126515/image-white-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote Instagram story template
Faith quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14728836/faith-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Angels pray at the birth of Christ. Chromolithograph.
Angels pray at the birth of Christ. Chromolithograph.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13951031/angels-pray-the-birth-christ-chromolithographFree Image from public domain license