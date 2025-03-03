Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagefashion platedress patternvintage fashioncottagecottage dressfashion illustrationsketch architecturevintage cottageFashion Plate, 'Cottage Dress' for 'Lady's Magazine'Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 770 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2360 x 3678 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2360 x 3678 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar20s party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531460/20s-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'Lady's Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932568/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531365/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFashion Plate, 'Carriage Dress' for 'Lady's Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037766/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl in nightgown clipart, editable Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696222/little-girl-nightgown-clipart-editable-art-nouveau-character-elementView licenseFashion Plate, 'Carriage Dress' for 'Lady's Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037752/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHaute-couture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783119/haute-couture-poster-templateView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Promenade Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932637/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLive performance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776203/live-performance-poster-templateView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dresses' for 'Lady's Monthly Museum'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038394/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassic literature poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView licenseFashion Plate, 'A Lady of Hindoostan'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924035/fashion-plate-lady-hindoostanFree Image from public domain licenseLittle girl and stars background, editable celestial Art Nouveau character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699137/png-art-nouveau-artwork-astrologyView licenseFashion Plate, 'London Fashionable Full Dress' for 'Lady's Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314291/fashion-plate-london-fashionable-full-dress-for-ladys-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseHoneymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910948/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Fashionable Morning and Evening Dresses' for 'Lady's Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314442/fashion-plate-fashionable-morning-and-evening-dresses-for-ladys-magazineFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Paris Walking Dress' for 'Ladies' Pocket Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314642/fashion-plate-paris-walking-dress-for-ladies-pocket-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseHoneymoon in France, travel photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11853319/honeymoon-france-travel-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Morning Dresses May 1803' for 'Lady's Monthly Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314265/fashion-plate-morning-dresses-may-1803-for-ladys-monthly-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseHorror movie class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577255/horror-movie-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Evening Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037747/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'Ladies' Pocket Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314640/fashion-plate-evening-dress-for-ladies-pocket-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseForever love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771959/forever-love-poster-templateView licenseFashion Plate, 'London Fashionable Walking Dresses' for 'Lady's Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314432/fashion-plate-london-fashionable-walking-dresses-for-ladys-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dresses for Novr. 1801' for 'Lady's Monthly Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314191/fashion-plate-evening-dresses-for-novr-1801-for-ladys-monthly-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseCocktail bar poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266847/cocktail-bar-poster-templateView licenseFashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'Lady's Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314389/fashion-plate-walking-dress-for-ladys-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseGala night poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685937/gala-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFashion Plate, 'Morning and Evening Dresses' for 'Lady's Magazine'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314334/fashion-plate-morning-and-evening-dresses-for-ladys-magazineFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion sticker, dresses illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672529/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Plate, 'Morning Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038731/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFashion lookbook blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958220/fashion-lookbook-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFashion Plate (Walking Dress) by John Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038066/fashion-plate-walking-dress-john-bellFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseFashion Plate (Parisian Walking Dress) by John Bellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038723/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage party night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511647/vintage-party-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePetit Courrier des Dames, 1829 (614) (1829) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13747380/petit-courrier-des-dames-1829-614-1829-anonymousFree Image from public domain license