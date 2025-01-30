rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Story Book by William Adolphe Bouguereau
Save
Edit Image
bookoil paintingbouguereaureadingkid readinggirlwilliam adolphe bouguereaupainting woman reading
Ripped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228597/png-child-customizable-cut-outView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixel
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693777/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler. Remastered by rawpixel
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler. Remastered by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693768/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's girl toddler vintage illustration isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16916347/vector-person-art-vintageView license
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
Cupid fairy field surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663686/cupid-fairy-field-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's png girl toddler on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's png girl toddler on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8693761/png-art-stickerView license
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738970/myths-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Mother and child seated in field with tree in background and water in foreground. The mother holds an apple in her hand.…
Mother and child seated in field with tree in background and water in foreground. The mother holds an apple in her hand.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653336/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable text
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806892/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bouguereau's L'Innocence. Both young children and lamb are symbols of innocence.
Bouguereau's L'Innocence. Both young children and lamb are symbols of innocence.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667008/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806062/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - The Wave (1896)
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - The Wave (1896)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665218/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969506/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - Sewing (1898) Edit
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - Sewing (1898) Edit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665872/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
World art day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969598/world-art-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - At the Edge of the Brook (1875)
William-Adolphe Bouguereau (1825-1905) - At the Edge of the Brook (1875)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666856/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…
Picture frame mockup, vintage gold luxurious editable design, with William-Adolphe Bouguereau's famous painting, remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713507/png-1880-19th-century-artView license
The Proposal by William Bouguereau
The Proposal by William Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085281/the-proposal-william-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Mother Instagram post template, editable design
Mother Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360028/mother-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The artist's daughter Henriette and son Paul served as models.
The artist's daughter Henriette and son Paul served as models.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665702/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's cupid on desserts, William-Adolphe Bouguereau famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's cupid on desserts, William-Adolphe Bouguereau famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7601670/png-aesthetic-artwork-bakeryView license
Young Mother Gazing at Her Child by William Bouguereau
Young Mother Gazing at Her Child by William Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184702/image-eye-las-bouguereau-1825Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
Watercolor coffee cupid aesthetic, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's artwork, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7598056/png-aesthetic-artwork-brownView license
Gabrielle Cot, daughter of Pierre Auguste Cot
Gabrielle Cot, daughter of Pierre Auguste Cot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665873/gabrielle-cot-daughter-pierre-auguste-cotFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day sale poster template, editable text and design
Mother's day sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806770/mothers-day-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miss Charlotte Papendick as a Child by John Hoppner
Miss Charlotte Papendick as a Child by John Hoppner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931757/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Crafting video Instagram post template
Crafting video Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051032/crafting-video-instagram-post-templateView license
William Bouguereau - Dante and Virgile - Google Art Project 2
William Bouguereau - Dante and Virgile - Google Art Project 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665874/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading Facebook post template
Reading Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394964/reading-facebook-post-templateView license
Breton Brother and Sister by William Bouguereau
Breton Brother and Sister by William Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184722/breton-brother-and-sister-william-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Reading Facebook post template
Reading Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14394982/reading-facebook-post-templateView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation (1880). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation (1880). Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704110/image-frame-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day sale blog banner template, editable text
Mother's day sale blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806064/mothers-day-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Cherry Picker (1871) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
The Cherry Picker (1871) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128798/the-cherry-picker-1871-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
New video Instagram post template
New video Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051034/new-video-instagram-post-templateView license
William-Adolphe Bouguereau - Amour A L'affut
William-Adolphe Bouguereau - Amour A L'affut
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9976375/william-adolphe-bouguereau-amour-laffutFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day sale Instagram story template, editable text
Mother's day sale Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806894/mothers-day-sale-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Amour A L'affut (Cupid on the lookout) (1890) oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Original public domain image from…
Amour A L'affut (Cupid on the lookout) (1890) oil painting by William-Adolphe Bouguereau. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10542622/image-arrow-face-plantFree Image from public domain license