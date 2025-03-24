rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fashion Plate for 'La Modiste Universelle'
Save
Edit Image
textile patternheadvintage fashion illustration public domainvintage woman facepublic domain vintage portraitsportrait womanwoman engravingdrawings vintage
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Plate for 'La Modiste Universelle'
Fashion Plate for 'La Modiste Universelle'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933111/fashion-plate-for-la-modiste-universelleFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Plate for 'La Modiste Universelle'
Fashion Plate for 'La Modiste Universelle'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932573/fashion-plate-for-la-modiste-universelleFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Journal des Modistes, 1-11-1892, No. 1916 : Modes de Julia Coll (...) (1892) by anonymous, Adolphe Albert and Lemercier…
Le Journal des Modistes, 1-11-1892, No. 1916 : Modes de Julia Coll (...) (1892) by anonymous, Adolphe Albert and Lemercier…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771413/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Le Journal des Modistes, 1-4-1893, No. 1965 : Modes de la Mon Mélani (...) (1893) by anonymous, Adolphe Albert and Joseph…
Le Journal des Modistes, 1-4-1893, No. 1965 : Modes de la Mon Mélani (...) (1893) by anonymous, Adolphe Albert and Joseph…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13736822/image-paper-border-faceFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Plate for 'La Mode Illustrée'
Fashion Plate for 'La Mode Illustrée'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933109/fashion-plate-for-la-mode-illustreeFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Plate, ‘Promenade Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermann
Fashion Plate, ‘Promenade Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038362/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Plate (Walking Dress) by John Bell
Fashion Plate (Walking Dress) by John Bell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038066/fashion-plate-walking-dress-john-bellFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Fashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
Fashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037715/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Fashion Plate (English Carriage Dress) by John Bell
Fashion Plate (English Carriage Dress) by John Bell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038065/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Fashion Plate, 'Morning Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
Fashion Plate, 'Morning Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038731/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
France, Rapilly, 18th Century Print showing Headdresses Engraving, hand-tinted gouache 11 5/8 in. X 9 3/8 in. (29.5 x 23.8…
France, Rapilly, 18th Century Print showing Headdresses Engraving, hand-tinted gouache 11 5/8 in. X 9 3/8 in. (29.5 x 23.8…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037775/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Recueil des modes de la cour de France, 'Femme de qualité en habit d'hyver' by Nicolas Arnoult
Recueil des modes de la cour de France, 'Femme de qualité en habit d'hyver' by Nicolas Arnoult
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038499/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Journal des Dames et des Modes, editie Frankfurt 11 décembre 1808, Costume Parisien (50) (1808) by anonymous and J P Lemaire
Journal des Dames et des Modes, editie Frankfurt 11 décembre 1808, Costume Parisien (50) (1808) by anonymous and J P Lemaire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748232/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Fashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
Fashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038058/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Fashion Plate, 'Carriage Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
Fashion Plate, 'Carriage Dress' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038064/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Untitled Fashion Plate
Untitled Fashion Plate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9311004/untitled-fashion-plateFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermann
Fashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fashion Plate, 'Morning Walking Dresses' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
Fashion Plate, 'Morning Walking Dresses' for 'La Belle Assemblée' by John Bell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038727/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Jonge vrouw bij de modiste (c. 1908) by Isaac Israels
Jonge vrouw bij de modiste (c. 1908) by Isaac Israels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791675/jonge-vrouw-bij-modiste-c-1908-isaac-israelsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Fashion Plate, 'Evening Dresses' for 'Lady's Monthly Museum'
Fashion Plate, 'Evening Dresses' for 'Lady's Monthly Museum'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038394/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license