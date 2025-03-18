rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sophocles
Save
Edit Image
sophoclesvintage paintings public domainvintage portrait sketchstatuesculpture paintingvintage portrait painting public domainpaintings public domaincharcoal drawing
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
Art gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Aeschylus
Aeschylus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932553/aeschylusFree Image from public domain license
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design
Open book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496838/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-designView license
Standing Academic Male Nude (recto); Sketch of Upper Arm (verso) by Eugène Delacroix
Standing Academic Male Nude (recto); Sketch of Upper Arm (verso) by Eugène Delacroix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969499/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Antieke buste van Sophocles (1638) by Paulus Pontius and Peter Paul Rubens
Antieke buste van Sophocles (1638) by Paulus Pontius and Peter Paul Rubens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13778018/antieke-buste-van-sophocles-1638-paulus-pontius-and-peter-paul-rubensFree Image from public domain license
Floral statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704381/floral-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Head of a Bodhisattva
Head of a Bodhisattva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312762/head-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain license
Formal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable design
Formal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView license
A. Cornelius Celsus, profile bust on a pedestal. Engraving.
A. Cornelius Celsus, profile bust on a pedestal. Engraving.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003586/cornelius-celsus-profile-bust-pedestal-engravingFree Image from public domain license
Editable men's formal fashion, lifestyle collage remix
Editable men's formal fashion, lifestyle collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308076/editable-mens-formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView license
Hercules
Hercules
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9201805/herculesFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
Editable picture frame mockup, vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712916/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView license
Epicurus. Stipple engraving by A. Cardon, 1823, after W.M. Craig.
Epicurus. Stipple engraving by A. Cardon, 1823, after W.M. Craig.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14015279/epicurus-stipple-engraving-cardon-1823-after-wm-craigFree Image from public domain license
Men's formal fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
Men's formal fashion iPhone wallpaper, editable lifestyle remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308084/mens-formal-fashion-iphone-wallpaper-editable-lifestyle-remix-designView license
Head of a Bodhisattva
Head of a Bodhisattva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306884/head-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView license
Standing Male Nude by Gabriel Ferrier
Standing Male Nude by Gabriel Ferrier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14262064/standing-male-nude-gabriel-ferrierFree Image from public domain license
Social media addiction iPhone wallpaper, editable technology remix design
Social media addiction iPhone wallpaper, editable technology remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8320591/social-media-addiction-iphone-wallpaper-editable-technology-remix-designView license
Buddha Shakyamuni
Buddha Shakyamuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9294192/buddha-shakyamuniFree Image from public domain license
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Yellow vintage background, ornate border frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632548/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-yellow-backgroundView license
Saint Veronica's Veil by Claude Mellan
Saint Veronica's Veil by Claude Mellan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932416/saint-veronicas-veil-claude-mellanFree Image from public domain license
Become a Buddhist poster template
Become a Buddhist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490532/become-buddhist-poster-templateView license
Galileo Galilei. Photograph by Alinari.
Galileo Galilei. Photograph by Alinari.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000775/galileo-galilei-photograph-alinariFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
Men's fashion sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040076/mens-fashion-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView license
Small Marble Bust of a Bearded Roman
Small Marble Bust of a Bearded Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14254471/small-marble-bust-bearded-romanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage music, Greek statue paper collage art, editable design
Vintage music, Greek statue paper collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576846/vintage-music-greek-statue-paper-collage-art-editable-designView license
Seated Male Figure
Seated Male Figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801135/seated-male-figureFree Image from public domain license
Inner peace poster template
Inner peace poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13490832/inner-peace-poster-templateView license
A Preaching Buddha
A Preaching Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801032/preaching-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Digital art expo editable poster template in black and white tones
Digital art expo editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Bust of a Man
Bust of a Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9296427/bust-manFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaper
Editable vintage notepaper desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11515987/editable-vintage-notepaper-desktop-wallpaperView license
Kneeling Female Figure
Kneeling Female Figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9274985/kneeling-female-figureFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup element
Greek God statue editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView license
Jupiter by James Anderson
Jupiter by James Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249687/jupiter-james-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Greek statue gentleman, creative fashion collage, editable design
Greek statue gentleman, creative fashion collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844689/greek-statue-gentleman-creative-fashion-collage-editable-designView license
Seated Female Figure
Seated Female Figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9275318/seated-female-figureFree Image from public domain license
Pondering statue png sticker, mixed media editable design
Pondering statue png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702993/pondering-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Daoist Immortal, Koreijin, and Tiger by Tomotada
Daoist Immortal, Koreijin, and Tiger by Tomotada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9307152/daoist-immortal-koreijin-and-tiger-tomotadaFree Image from public domain license