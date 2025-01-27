Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetaj mahalmosquemughalcitymughal paintingthomas danielllandscape vintagetaj mahal landscapeView of the Taj MahalOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 760 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3432 x 2173 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3432 x 2173 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseGateway to the Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Coloured aquatint by Thomas Daniell, 1796.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13955637/image-person-trees-artFree Image from public domain licenseCity tourism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13177344/city-tourism-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Taj Mahal and adjacent buildings, Agra, India; a riverboat in the foreground. Photograph, ca. 1900.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13967824/photo-image-person-taj-mahal-skyFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713660/taj-mahal-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Taj Mahal, Agra: interior: decorative marble screen enclosing the sarcophagi of Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jehan. Photograph…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14012007/photo-image-art-marble-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTaj mahal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417971/taj-mahal-editable-design-element-setView licenseIndian Travel Destination Beautiful Attractivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/90411/free-photo-image-mosque-indian-culture-towerView licenseTaj Mahal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10650610/taj-mahal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIndian Travel Destination Beautiful Attractivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/90466/free-photo-image-mosque-india-taj-mahalView licenseTaj Mahal poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686190/taj-mahal-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Taj Mahal and Principal Monuments of Indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801179/the-taj-mahal-and-principal-monuments-indiaFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061437/taj-mahal-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Flower Studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931659/flower-studyFree Image from public domain licenseTaj Mahal social story template, editable design for Instagramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713538/taj-mahal-social-story-template-editable-design-for-instagramView licenseIndian Travel Destination Beautiful Attractivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/90428/free-photo-image-islam-tower-agraView licenseTaj Mahal blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713564/taj-mahal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIndian Travel Destination Beautiful Attractivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/90451/the-taj-mahalView licenseIslamic center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061491/islamic-center-facebook-post-templateView licensePNG Taj Mahal Agra sketch architecture landmark.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12841266/png-background-cartoonView licenseHappy republic day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713691/happy-republic-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTaj Mahal Agra sketch architecture landmark.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12815396/taj-mahal-agra-sketch-architecture-landmark-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseAmazing India Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211962/amazing-india-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseIndian Travel Destination Beautiful Attractivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/90532/free-photo-image-mosque-islam-indian-cultureView licenseAmazing India Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211968/amazing-india-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseIndian Travel Destination Beautiful Attractivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/90467/free-photo-image-mosque-india-templeView licenseTaj Mahal, India blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211975/taj-mahal-india-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseLandmark architecture building spirituality.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689004/landmark-architecture-building-spirituality-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseTaj Mahal, India Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211961/taj-mahal-india-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseIndian Taj Mahal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609669/indian-taj-mahal-collage-element-psdView licenseCity tour Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211965/city-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseLandmark architecture building outdoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689006/landmark-architecture-building-outdoors-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseTaj Mahal, India Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211967/taj-mahal-india-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePNG Taj Mahal collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609641/png-border-taj-mahalView licenseCity tour Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211972/city-tour-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseIndian Taj Mahal image elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9245489/indian-taj-mahal-image-elementView licenseAmazing India blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211978/amazing-india-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseLandmark architecture landscape building.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689005/landmark-architecture-landscape-building-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseCity tour blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211980/city-tour-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseTaj Mahal, Agra, India (c. 1875 - c. 1900) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13753716/taj-mahal-agra-india-c-1875-1900-anonymousFree Image from public domain license