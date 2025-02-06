Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagenativity scenetriptychst lucysaint paintinglionreligious art public domainvintage muralangels illustration public domainTriptych of Madonna and Child with Angels; Donor and His Patron Saint Peter Martyr; and Saint Jerome and His Lion by Master of the St Lucy LegendOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 712 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5024 x 2979 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5024 x 2979 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBaby blues Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616693/baby-blues-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMemorial tablet (c. 1500) by Master of the Spes Nostrahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744363/memorial-tablet-c-1500-master-the-spes-nostraFree Image from public domain licenseChurch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723634/church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints Peter, Bartholomew, Catherine of Alexandria, and Paul, and (below) the Nativity;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328942/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseSt patrick day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407662/patrick-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseMadonna auf dem Thron, daneben die Heiligen Franziscus und Antonius, als Triptychon, 1861 by edward von steinlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986546/image-person-church-madonnaFree Image from public domain license3D editable African American nun praying in church remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12407949/editable-african-american-nun-praying-church-remixView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints John the Evangelist and Paul (before 1750) by Style of Ambrogio Bergognonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795556/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSunday Service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12481917/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTriptych with the Lamentation (c. 1515 - c. 1520) by Jan Jansz Mostaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744904/triptych-with-the-lamentation-c-1515-1520-jan-jansz-mostaertFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358650/png-aesthetic-angel-arrowView licenseTriptych of the Madonna and Child with Saints by Neri Di Biccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11801008/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGift box in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588206/gift-box-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with Sts. Nicholas and Paul by Luca di Tommèhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932716/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGift box in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589228/gift-box-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (ca. 1380-1400 (Medieval)) by Master of the Panzano Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147985/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGift box in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589226/gift-box-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Child with Saints and Donor (ca. 1490 (Renaissance)) by Carlo Crivellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149599/photo-image-jesus-christ-crown-faceFree Image from public domain licenseSt. Patrick's Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444073/st-patricks-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints; the Nativity; the Crucifixion (mid 14th century (Gothic)) by Florentinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147790/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseGift box in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581597/gift-box-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child with Sts Catherine, Francis of Assisi, John the Baptist, John the Evangelist, Antony of Padua and Mary…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743727/image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581563/heart-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints and Angels by Francesco Botticini (1446–1498). Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1232886/madonna-and-child-enthroned-with-saints-andFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart png, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588141/heart-shopping-cart-png-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMadonna Adoring the Child with Musical Angels by Bernardino Zenalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264465/madonna-adoring-the-child-with-musical-angels-bernardino-zenaleFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588196/heart-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeft wing of a Memorial Triptych, formerly called the Gertz Memorial Triptych, with nine male Donor Portraits with Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794915/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589253/heart-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePNG Triptych with the Crucifixion, Saints and Donors, 1530 – 1540 by north netherlandish master ca. 1530, element on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18151485/photo-png-frame-personFree PNG from public domain licenseHeart in shopping cart, cupid editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589256/heart-shopping-cart-cupid-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReligion. Central panel is a Pieta with an elaborate view of 15th century Bruges in the background. Donors included with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652097/image-background-vintage-artFree Image from public domain licensePraying Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600582/praying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Angels, Saints and Donors, before 1330 by jacopo del casentinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935106/image-background-golden-jesusFree Image from public domain licenseKids book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788542/kids-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseReliquary with Madonna and Child with Saints (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Lippo Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147940/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church Concert Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459093/christmas-church-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlaque: Nativity and Annunciation to the Shepherds by The Master of the Baltimore and Orléans Triptychshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932464/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459080/christmas-eve-mass-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMadonna and Child Enthroned with Saints (14th century (Renaissance)) by Master of the Panzano Triptychhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148196/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license