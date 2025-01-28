Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagemeditationkarmabuddhismbuddha paintings public domainbuddhamandala artmandalaoutsider artKarma Amitayus, From a Mandala of the Ninefold AmitayusOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 703 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2701 x 4612 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2701 x 4612 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReligious quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631901/religious-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseAmitabha, the Buddha of the Western Pure Land (Sukhavati), Central Tibethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613915/amitabha-the-buddha-the-western-pure-land-sukhavati-central-tibetFree Image from public domain licenseHindu karma & rebirth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828350/hindu-karma-rebirth-poster-templateView licenseIconographical Drawing of the Mandala of the Wisdom King Aizenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240834/image-paper-vintage-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522395/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView licenseBanner with Bodhisattva, possibly Mahamayuri, China (Dunhuang area, Gansu Province)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614037/image-dunhuang-tapestry-chinaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of Guanyinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944881/head-guanyinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522858/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView licenseBuddhist Water Sprinkler (Kundika)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945602/buddhist-water-sprinkler-kundikaFree Image from public domain licensePeace within poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502987/peace-within-poster-templateView licenseAmida Manifesting in the Dharma-body of Expedient Means, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185106/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120454/buddhist-center-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseNyoirin Kannonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087420/nyoirin-kannonFree Image from public domain licenseThe spiritual way Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828351/the-spiritual-way-instagram-post-templateView licenseVajradhara Buddha Seated Holding a Thunderbolt (Vajra) and Bell (Ghanta)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945294/vajradhara-buddha-seated-holding-thunderbolt-vajra-and-bell-ghantaFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for coming poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122600/thanks-for-coming-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSeated Vajrasattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079697/seated-vajrasattvaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121584/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAncient serene Buddha statuehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944419/buddhaFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Buddhism religion iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523412/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-iphone-wallpaperView licenseSeated Bodhisattvahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944299/seated-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMandala of Chandra, God of the Moon, Nepal (Kathmandu Valley)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330299/mandala-chandra-god-the-moonFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView licenseMandala of the Bodhisattva Hannya (Prajnaparamita), Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613034/mandala-the-bodhisattva-hannya-prajnaparamita-japanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseBrocade with Phoenixeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711621/brocade-with-phoenixesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Vesak Day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122628/happy-vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of Lokeshvarahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677806/head-lokeshvaraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Buddhism note paper, remix design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718363/editable-buddhism-note-paper-remix-design-community-remixView licenseAmitabha triad, unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330647/amitabha-triadFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Vesak Day Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799914/happy-vesak-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHead of a Luohanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944313/head-luohanFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMaitreya Buddha (Mi-le, 彌勒佛 )https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944781/maitreya-buddha-mi-leFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual healing blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836810/spiritual-healing-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseFive-pronged Vajra Pestle (Gokosho)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675681/five-pronged-vajra-pestle-gokoshoFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual healing Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629923/spiritual-healing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStamped Images of the Wisdom King Fudo (Acala)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234706/stamped-images-the-wisdom-king-fudo-acalaFree Image from public domain license