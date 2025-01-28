rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Karma Amitayus, From a Mandala of the Ninefold Amitayus
Save
Edit Image
meditationkarmabuddhismbuddha paintings public domainbuddhamandala artmandalaoutsider art
Religious quote Instagram post template
Religious quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631901/religious-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Amitabha, the Buddha of the Western Pure Land (Sukhavati), Central Tibet
Amitabha, the Buddha of the Western Pure Land (Sukhavati), Central Tibet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613915/amitabha-the-buddha-the-western-pure-land-sukhavati-central-tibetFree Image from public domain license
Hindu karma & rebirth poster template
Hindu karma & rebirth poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828350/hindu-karma-rebirth-poster-templateView license
Iconographical Drawing of the Mandala of the Wisdom King Aizen
Iconographical Drawing of the Mandala of the Wisdom King Aizen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240834/image-paper-vintage-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522395/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView license
Banner with Bodhisattva, possibly Mahamayuri, China (Dunhuang area, Gansu Province)
Banner with Bodhisattva, possibly Mahamayuri, China (Dunhuang area, Gansu Province)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614037/image-dunhuang-tapestry-chinaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Head of Guanyin
Head of Guanyin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944881/head-guanyinFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
Aesthetic Buddhism religion background, gold design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8522858/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-background-gold-designView license
Buddhist Water Sprinkler (Kundika)
Buddhist Water Sprinkler (Kundika)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945602/buddhist-water-sprinkler-kundikaFree Image from public domain license
Peace within poster template
Peace within poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13502987/peace-within-poster-templateView license
Amida Manifesting in the Dharma-body of Expedient Means, Japan
Amida Manifesting in the Dharma-body of Expedient Means, Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185106/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center social story template, editable Instagram design
Buddhist center social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120454/buddhist-center-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Nyoirin Kannon
Nyoirin Kannon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087420/nyoirin-kannonFree Image from public domain license
The spiritual way Instagram post template
The spiritual way Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828351/the-spiritual-way-instagram-post-templateView license
Vajradhara Buddha Seated Holding a Thunderbolt (Vajra) and Bell (Ghanta)
Vajradhara Buddha Seated Holding a Thunderbolt (Vajra) and Bell (Ghanta)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945294/vajradhara-buddha-seated-holding-thunderbolt-vajra-and-bell-ghantaFree Image from public domain license
Thanks for coming poster template, editable text & design
Thanks for coming poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122600/thanks-for-coming-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Seated Vajrasattva
Seated Vajrasattva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9079697/seated-vajrasattvaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121584/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ancient serene Buddha statue
Ancient serene Buddha statue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944419/buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Buddhism religion iPhone wallpaper
Aesthetic Buddhism religion iPhone wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8523412/aesthetic-buddhism-religion-iphone-wallpaperView license
Seated Bodhisattva
Seated Bodhisattva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944299/seated-bodhisattvaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mandala of Chandra, God of the Moon, Nepal (Kathmandu Valley)
Mandala of Chandra, God of the Moon, Nepal (Kathmandu Valley)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330299/mandala-chandra-god-the-moonFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Facebook post template
Buddhist center Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429023/buddhist-center-facebook-post-templateView license
Mandala of the Bodhisattva Hannya (Prajnaparamita), Japan
Mandala of the Bodhisattva Hannya (Prajnaparamita), Japan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613034/mandala-the-bodhisattva-hannya-prajnaparamita-japanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14522600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Brocade with Phoenixes
Brocade with Phoenixes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9711621/brocade-with-phoenixesFree Image from public domain license
Happy Vesak Day poster template, editable text & design
Happy Vesak Day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122628/happy-vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Head of Lokeshvara
Head of Lokeshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9677806/head-lokeshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Editable Buddhism note paper, remix design, community remix
Editable Buddhism note paper, remix design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718363/editable-buddhism-note-paper-remix-design-community-remixView license
Amitabha triad, unidentified artist
Amitabha triad, unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330647/amitabha-triadFree Image from public domain license
Happy Vesak Day Instagram post template, editable design
Happy Vesak Day Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799914/happy-vesak-day-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Head of a Luohan
Head of a Luohan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944313/head-luohanFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Maitreya Buddha (Mi-le, 彌勒佛 )
Maitreya Buddha (Mi-le, 彌勒佛 )
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944781/maitreya-buddha-mi-leFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual healing blog banner template, editable design
Spiritual healing blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8836810/spiritual-healing-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Five-pronged Vajra Pestle (Gokosho)
Five-pronged Vajra Pestle (Gokosho)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9675681/five-pronged-vajra-pestle-gokoshoFree Image from public domain license
Spiritual healing Instagram post template, editable design
Spiritual healing Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629923/spiritual-healing-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Stamped Images of the Wisdom King Fudo (Acala)
Stamped Images of the Wisdom King Fudo (Acala)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234706/stamped-images-the-wisdom-king-fudo-acalaFree Image from public domain license