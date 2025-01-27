rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Emperor Jahangir Embracing Nur Jahan by Govardhan
Save
Edit Image
mughalmughal paintingmughal artindiamughal architecturevintage bordermughal gardensufi
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Emperor Jahangir (r. 1605-1627) by Manohar and Abu l Hasan
Emperor Jahangir (r. 1605-1627) by Manohar and Abu l Hasan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038691/image-border-face-handFree Image from public domain license
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Muslim Holy Man
Muslim Holy Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037978/muslim-holy-manFree Image from public domain license
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower border beige background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925677/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (1614-74) on Horseback
Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (1614-74) on Horseback
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721082/sultan-abdullah-qutb-shah-1614-74-horsebackFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Discourse Between Muslim Theologians by Govardhan
A Discourse Between Muslim Theologians by Govardhan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038714/image-border-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Prince at Rest by Miskin
Prince at Rest by Miskin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037975/prince-rest-miskinFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
This large-scale painting depicts the Battle of Mazandaran, an event in the Persian romance of the mythical adventures and…
This large-scale painting depicts the Battle of Mazandaran, an event in the Persian romance of the mythical adventures and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666509/image-face-paper-bookFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Courtier, Folio from The Salim Album by Aqa Riza and Abu l Hasan
Courtier, Folio from The Salim Album by Aqa Riza and Abu l Hasan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038701/image-background-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali by Mir Sayyid Ali
Self-Portrait of Mir Sayyid Ali by Mir Sayyid Ali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932958/self-portrait-mir-sayyid-ali-mir-sayyid-aliFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Hunters in a Forest (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from the Gulshan Album by Govardhan, Muhammad Sharif and Abd al Samad
Hunters in a Forest (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from the Gulshan Album by Govardhan, Muhammad Sharif and Abd al Samad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018062/image-border-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Rao Chattarsal of Bundi (?) (verso), Calligraphy (recto), Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album by Balchand and Mir Ali
Rao Chattarsal of Bundi (?) (verso), Calligraphy (recto), Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album by Balchand and Mir Ali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923199/image-face-borders-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian garden design element set
Editable Victorian garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15421615/editable-victorian-garden-design-element-setView license
The Education of the Young King, wool, silk, French XVIc a piece form the tapestry cycle woven for Marie de' Medici, The…
The Education of the Young King, wool, silk, French XVIc a piece form the tapestry cycle woven for Marie de' Medici, The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654638/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749972/vintage-water-fountain-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prince Salim at a Hunt (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from a Shikarnama (Hunting Album) by Muhammad Nasir al Munshi and…
Prince Salim at a Hunt (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from a Shikarnama (Hunting Album) by Muhammad Nasir al Munshi and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932595/image-background-dog-borderFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516258/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Prince Qasim and the Champions of Iran and Turan, Folio from a Hamzanama (Adventures of Hamza) by Dashavanta and Shravana
Prince Qasim and the Champions of Iran and Turan, Folio from a Hamzanama (Adventures of Hamza) by Dashavanta and Shravana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933122/image-background-paper-frameFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening poster template, editable text and design
Vintage gardening poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959431/vintage-gardening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of the Taj Mahal
View of the Taj Mahal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932579/view-the-taj-mahalFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048892/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jahangir Giving Books to Shaykhs; from the St. Petersburg Album
Jahangir Giving Books to Shaykhs; from the St. Petersburg Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846128/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928652/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Faridun Strikes Zahhak, Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Bishandas and Inayd Inayat
Faridun Strikes Zahhak, Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Bishandas and Inayd Inayat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038753/image-borders-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Flower Study
A Flower Study
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931659/flower-studyFree Image from public domain license
Flower garden poster template, editable text and design
Flower garden poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959460/flower-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Maharaja Jai Singh of Amber and Maharaja Gaj Singh of Marwar, Folio from the Amber Album
Maharaja Jai Singh of Amber and Maharaja Gaj Singh of Marwar, Folio from the Amber Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038397/image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Nessus and Dejanira
Nessus and Dejanira
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250133/nessus-and-dejaniraFree Image from public domain license
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Flower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
David and Goliath
David and Goliath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8250104/david-and-goliathFree Image from public domain license