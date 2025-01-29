Edit ImageCrop32SaveSaveEdit Imagepersian artmughalmughal paintingpersianpersian patternhorseloverscoupleSultan Baz Bahadur of Malwa (r. 1555-1562) and Rani Rupmati HawkingOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 818 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1729 x 2537 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1729 x 2537 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787879/new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseSultan Baz Bahadur of Malwa (r. 1555-1562) and Rani Rupmati Huntinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9321599/sultan-baz-bahadur-malwa-r-1555-1562-and-rani-rupmati-huntingFree Image from public domain licenseNew year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906384/new-year-poster-templateView licenseSiege of Baghdad, folio from an illuminated manuscript of the History of Genghis Khan (1596) painting in high resolution by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728769/image-art-public-domain-artworksFree Image from public domain licenseNew year Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906383/new-year-instagram-story-templateView licenseThis large-scale painting depicts the Battle of Mazandaran, an event in the Persian romance of the mythical adventures and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666509/image-face-paper-bookFree Image from public domain licenseNew year blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12906377/new-year-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Brahman Uttanka Meets Indra, who is Disguised as an Outcast Chandala, Folio from a Razmnama (The Book of War) by Qasimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038577/image-dog-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926088/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGhatotkacha and three demons in his company chase Bhagadatta, from Bhishma-parva (volume six) of a Razm-nama (Book of Wars)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721271/image-book-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596529/horse-lovers-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEmperor Humayun with a Princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8550754/emperor-humayun-with-princeFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650559/cat-lover-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTuti-Nama (Tales of a Parrot)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681035/tuti-nama-tales-parrotFree Image from public domain licenseCat lover Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887440/cat-lover-instagram-post-templateView licensePrince Chandrahasa Sacrifices Himself at the Temple of Chandika, Folio from a Razmnama (The Book of War) by Kamalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932916/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13270772/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseSultan Murad and a Consorthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8846131/sultan-murad-and-consortFree Image from public domain licenseGay couple png sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698567/gay-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseYaja and Upayaja perform a sacrifice for the emergence of Dhrishtadyumna from the fire, from Adi-parva (volume one) of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721151/image-fire-cows-faceFree Image from public domain licenseLove & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998121/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEmperor Babur Holding Court, folio from an Akbarnamahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883414/image-watercolors-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCute cat doodles, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418795/cute-cat-doodles-editable-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Kuchal Oghlan: Folio from Salim's Albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8259109/portrait-kuchal-oghlan-folio-from-salims-albumFree Image from public domain licenseLove & universe quote mobile wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14755991/love-universe-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseMughal ruler Humayun defeating the Afghans before reconquering India, folio from an Akbar-nama (Book of Akbar) of Abu’l Fazl…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691629/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829033/flower-delivery-instagram-story-templateView license"Balarama and Krishna Fighting the Enemy", Folio from a Harivamsa (The Legend of Hari (Krishna)), ca. 1590–95https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087742/image-hindu-god-krishnaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage man, woman, Edouard Manet's and Van Gogh's famous artworks, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7617048/png-aesthetic-artwork-collage-elementView licenseHawk Coin of the Emperor Akbarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8270198/hawk-coin-the-emperor-akbarFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hearts day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117912/happy-hearts-day-poster-templateView licenseAttack on the People of Hams (recto), Calligraphy (verso), Folio from a Tarikh-i Alfi (Millennial History)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037977/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseLesbian couple, editable collage remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344073/lesbian-couple-editable-collage-remix-designView licenseAlanquva and Her Three Sons, Folio from a Chingiznama (History of Genghis Khan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933054/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseKrishna Holds Up Mount Govardhan to Shelter the Villagers of Braj", Folio from a Harivamsa (The Legend of Hari (Krishna))https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612687/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse lovers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563313/horse-lovers-instagram-post-templateView licenseDeaths of Al-Wathiq and Muhammad b. Baiis b. Jalis (recto), Death of Anbakh (verso), Folio from a Tarikh-i Alfi (Millennial…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319749/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's The Kiss, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926946/png-aestheticism-antique-artView licenseThe Siege of Baghdad by Tahir, from the Tarikh-i-Alfi, Mughal Courthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9065589/image-watercolor-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license