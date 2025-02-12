Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imageindian artindianindian artwork public domain artramayanahanumanindian paintingsri lankahinduRama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 798 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1815 x 2729 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1815 x 2729 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarProduct review Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11618195/product-review-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama). Original public domain image from Los Angeles County…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275725/image-arrow-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseReview editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650023/review-editable-poster-templateView licenseRama Chastises the Dying Vali, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018027/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBeing a mother Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11910862/being-mother-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932848/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseUnlimited calls poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757187/unlimited-calls-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRama and Sita enthroned (recto), from a Kalighat albumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715756/rama-and-sita-enthroned-recto-from-kalighat-albumFree Image from public domain licenseReview Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650022/review-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseNawab Mir Jafar Ali Khan (r. 1757-1760 and 1763-1765)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932913/image-face-border-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseReview blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650024/review-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseRama and Sita in the royal palace (recto), from a Kalighat album by Shri Gobinda Chandra Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715884/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseUnlimited calls Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11280576/unlimited-calls-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Combat of Rama and Ravanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129521/the-combat-rama-and-ravanaFree Image from public domain licenseUnlimited calls Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757186/unlimited-callsView licenseExhibition Vase with Scenes from the Ramayanahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490605/exhibition-vase-with-scenes-from-the-ramayanaFree Image from public domain licenseCall your family post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11217950/call-your-family-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseUnlimited calls blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11757188/unlimited-calls-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness networking poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725364/business-networking-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSale, kid & baby Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703190/sale-kid-baby-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCall center poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725412/call-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBusiness networking Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11280501/business-networking-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWork life balance Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10847527/work-life-balance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness networking blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725365/business-networking-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCall center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9504891/call-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBusiness networking Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725362/business-networking-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCakes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743572/cakes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCall center Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11725408/call-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license