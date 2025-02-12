rawpixel
Rama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
indian artindianindian artwork public domain artramayanahanumanindian paintingsri lankahindu
Rama Kills Vali, Folio from the "Impey" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama). Original public domain image from Los Angeles County…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16275725/image-arrow-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
Rama Chastises the Dying Vali, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018027/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Rama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932848/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Rama and Sita enthroned (recto), from a Kalighat album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715756/rama-and-sita-enthroned-recto-from-kalighat-albumFree Image from public domain license
Nawab Mir Jafar Ali Khan (r. 1757-1760 and 1763-1765)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932913/image-face-border-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Rama and Sita in the royal palace (recto), from a Kalighat album by Shri Gobinda Chandra Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9715884/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The Combat of Rama and Ravana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8129521/the-combat-rama-and-ravanaFree Image from public domain license
Exhibition Vase with Scenes from the Ramayana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490605/exhibition-vase-with-scenes-from-the-ramayanaFree Image from public domain license
