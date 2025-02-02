Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagema yuanyuchinese public domainchinesehibiscuschinese flower paintingchinese rosecamellias ma yuanyutapestryCamellias by Ma YuanyuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 990 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3604 x 4370 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3604 x 4370 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar70% sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118027/70percent-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseHydrangea by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932617/hydrangea-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118007/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseWax Plum and Nandina by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932923/wax-plum-and-nandina-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseAutumnal flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207683/autumnal-flowers-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCrabapple Blossoms by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932614/crabapple-blossoms-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseAutumnal flowers desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207722/autumnal-flowers-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue Gentiana and Red Lychnis by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932613/blue-gentiana-and-red-lychnis-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseAutumnal flowers border background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207699/autumnal-flowers-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrysanthemums by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932930/chrysanthemums-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licensePerfume label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488503/perfume-label-template-editable-designView licenseFish by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932942/fish-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licensePink rose frame, editable floral round badgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831215/pink-rose-frame-editable-floral-round-badgeView licenseIrises by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932616/irises-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame png element, editable round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980110/floral-frame-png-element-editable-round-shapeView licenseNarcissus by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932925/narcissus-yuanyuFree Image from public domain licenseAutumnal flowers iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207714/autumnal-flowers-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeach Blossoms and Birds, from the album, Flowers Birds, and Fish by Ma Yuanyuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932927/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrown rose border background, aesthetic flower collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217197/brown-rose-border-background-aesthetic-flower-collage-editable-designView licenseBirds on Fruit Branchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491615/birds-fruit-branchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903105/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseFlower Studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8303595/flower-studyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891864/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseHydrangea (1690), vintage flower illustration by Ma Yuanyu. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230670/image-flower-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable aesthetic flower pattern, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891852/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseScholar Walking with a Staff in a Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883756/scholar-walking-with-staff-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903104/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licensePictures of Flowers and Birds by Okamoto Shukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924049/pictures-flowers-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral frame blue background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912088/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licensePomegranatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923088/pomegranateFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral frame, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912090/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseSnow Plumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8329108/snow-plumFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic floral frame, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901834/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licenseFlowers and Bees by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612622/flowers-and-bees-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral frame pink background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901979/png-aesthetic-background-animalView licensePomegranates after Ma Lin by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184640/pomegranates-after-linFree Image from public domain licensePink peony pattern, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547790/pink-peony-pattern-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseAlbum of Miscellaneous Subjects, Leaf 8 by Fan Qihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696216/album-miscellaneous-subjects-leaf-fanFree Image from public domain licensePink peony desktop wallpaper, editable watercolor flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11634206/pink-peony-desktop-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-flower-designView licenseFlowers with Birds by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087734/flowers-with-birds-unidentified-artistFree Image from public domain license