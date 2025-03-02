Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageohara kosonjapanesepheasant birdjapanese birdjapanese artworkjapanese pheasantjapanese paintingjapanese snowPair of Pheasants in Snow by Ohara ShōsonOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 778 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2098 x 3235 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2098 x 3235 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseEgrets in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931388/egrets-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Ohara Koson's chicken transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232842/png-animal-bird-customizableView licenseCrow on Snow-Covered Branch at Dawn by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932080/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseTiger illustration, mountain iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177358/tiger-illustration-mountain-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMandarin Ducks and Snow by Ohara Shosonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923606/mandarin-ducks-and-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese desktop wallpaper, tiger illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177364/japanese-desktop-wallpaper-tiger-illustration-editable-designView licenseEgrets in Snow by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126266/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain licenseTiger background, Chinese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177347/tiger-background-chinese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseEgrets Descending in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932089/egrets-descending-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseChinese tiger illustration on mountain landscape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177351/chinese-tiger-illustration-mountain-landscape-editable-designView licenseFlying Geese by Ohara Shoson. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404298/flying-geese-ohara-shoson-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770106/flower-design-poster-templateView licensePair of Goldfish by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931575/pair-goldfish-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687584/botanical-products-instagram-post-templateView licenseNandina and Flycatchers in Snow by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931734/nandina-and-flycatchers-snow-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseEgrets and Reeds in Moonlight by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931670/egrets-and-reeds-moonlight-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSparrows and Plum Blossoms by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932619/sparrows-and-plum-blossoms-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCockatoo and Pomegranate by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931782/cockatoo-and-pomegranate-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseRoaring tiger background, Ohara Koson famous illustration remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7415719/imageView licenseFlying Geese by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932081/flying-geese-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687514/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseMallard Ducks Swimming by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932496/mallard-ducks-swimming-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770108/flower-design-instagram-story-templateView licenseMallard Ducks Swimming by Pampas Grass by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932077/image-art-grass-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004095/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView licenseMallard Ducks Swimming by Pampas Grass by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16131138/image-grass-animal-birdFree Image from public domain licenseFlower design blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770105/flower-design-blog-banner-templateView licenseBird on Weeping Cherry by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931600/bird-weeping-cherry-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13266305/art-flower-poster-templateView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shoson. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16131136/image-animal-bird-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Vesak Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681233/happy-vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932190/snow-willow-bridge-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseWoodblock printing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829209/woodblock-printing-instagram-post-templateView licenseSnow on Willow Bridge by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931706/snow-willow-bridge-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy fiction cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14791771/fantasy-fiction-cover-template-editable-designView licenseJapanese Cuckoo with Moon by Ohara Shōsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932646/japanese-cuckoo-with-moon-ohara-shosonFree Image from public domain license