Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagerudolph ackermannweddinglondonnecklacevintage cartoonvintage patternpaper patternvintage woman paintingFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph AckermannOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 752 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2306 x 3678 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2306 x 3678 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313856/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Parisian Head Dresses' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037969/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314618/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313870/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Morning Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313868/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506584/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Evening Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313967/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517110/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319091/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFriends forever Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319120/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonaco Monte Carlo frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538839/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-animalView licenseFashion Plate (Walking Dress) by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314544/fashion-plate-walking-dress-rudolph-ackermannFree Image from public domain licensePunk band cover, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001596/punk-band-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Evening Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313949/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Evening Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313969/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519082/png-adult-anime-artView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314653/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12496472/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314570/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage border green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517186/editable-vintage-border-green-backgroundView licenseFashion Plate, 'Evening Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684987/png-adult-angel-archangelView licenseFashion Plate, 'Promenade Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313866/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12498948/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView licenseFashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9314656/image-face-book-personFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseFashion Plate, 'Walking Dress' for 'The Repository of Arts' by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313801/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePunk band cover Instagram pot template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14832700/punk-band-cover-instagram-pot-template-editable-designView licenseFashion Plate, ‘Evening Dress’ for ‘The Repository of Arts’ by Rudolph Ackermannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license